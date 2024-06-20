A Bisl Torah – Measuring

In the fictional book, “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick, the world turns upside down with a single occurrence. Outside each home is a box containing a unique string to be matched with the people within the household. Accompanying the string is a message, “The measure of your life lies within.” Some strings are longer, others shorter. The measurement of the string foretells whether you will live longer or spend less physical time on earth.

The book asks us to ponder, is it worth knowing how long we might live? Does that change the ways we might treat ourselves or each other?

Rabbi Eliezer taught, “Repent one day before your death.” 15th century commentator, Bartenura explains that one doesn’t know when he will die; therefore, he should repent today. Meaning, the question is not when you will die; the question is how you use your days while you are alive.

While artificial intelligence tries to give us accurate predictions about our timelines, there is still no box or string waiting outside our door. Which means, while we are breathing, let us take time to make amends, seek out holy connections and experience the love this world offers… right here…right now.

Make the most of today. Who knows what tomorrow might bring?