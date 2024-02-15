fbpx
Love Actually

Love is infused through Jewish tradition, liturgy, thought and lore.
Rabbi Nicole Guzik

February 15, 2024
Anthony Harvie/Getty Images

It’s the season of love. Or at least according to Hallmark.

Valentine’s is not a Jewish holiday. Far from it. But the day gives us another opportunity to look deeper into our tradition and see how love plays a role in our most important relationships.

Leviticus 19:18 reads, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Rabbi Akiba identifies this verse as a fundamental principle of the Torah. Rabbi Arnold Eisen, Chancellor Emeritus of the Jewish Theological Seminary of America explains that the Jewish notion of love is action-oriented. Love should be behavior focused. He writes, “Love does not dwell within individuals but between and among them.”

Meaning, if you want someone to know you love them, don’t keep love bottled up. Show them. Details matter.

Some feel loved through hearing, “I love you.” Others feel loved when the dishes are cleared from the sink. Love is shown through the squeeze of a hand or offering to call someone as they drive home late at night. Love is giving your heart to enable another to feel known.

No. Not a Jewish holiday. We don’t need it. Love is infused through Jewish tradition, liturgy, thought and lore. And the Shema, our declaration of faith is clear: in whichever ways you offer love, love with “all your heart, all your soul and all your might.”

Shabbat shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

