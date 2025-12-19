fbpx

At the End – A poem for Parsha Miketz

At the end is a dubious place to begin.
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

December 18, 2025

Miketz — At the end (Genesis 41:1–44:17)

At the end is a dubious place to begin.
…..You can only look back.
…..Regrets pour out of you.
…..Your autobiography is posthumous.

At the end, you start to question
…..the writing, the plot holes,
…..the performance,
…..the choices.

At the end, you’re begging for
…..a few more minutes
…..a second-to-last meal
…..a different story.

At the end, you get married.
…..You have children.
…..Your children have children.
…..Your name is their name.

At the end, your children’s children
…..are moving to Egypt
…..are cleaning the blood off
…..the multi-colored coat.

At the end, you wonder
…..did you have enough pizza?
…..Were your latkes the best?
…..Should you have gotten a dog?

At the end, Joseph
…..was the man for the job
…..loved his brothers
…..showed them all.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

