The Journey to Sinai: Refining Our Soul as Jews and Americans

I sit here on the fifth day of Passover, in this country, and find myself torn and distraught. Rabbi Jonathan Sacks z”l in his commentary on Passover reminds us it is “… a sustained critique of power at every level: political, economic, military … the use of power by one human over another is a form of violence.” That doesn’t mean we don’t focus on ritual, depth of spirit, Divine presence, and family sharing but surrounded by a Pharaoh-like government, where the ‘will,’ of one man is exerted on all facets of this country, I can’t help but despair of a kind of enslavement that is being foisted on all of us. In the words of Anne Applebaum, journalist and historian, “an attempt is being made to reshape the culture,” as well as the rule of law and the constitution.

Passover is a historical and spiritual moment in the Jewish calendar. But it is only the beginning, for ultimately, it is about taking us on a journey through the desert towards Shavuot, standing at Mt. Sinai where we become a people. The experience of slavery, Kabbalistic commentary emphasizes, was necessary so that the people could truly understand what it felt like to be a slave so when they would come to stand at Sinai, committing to a Covenant with G-d, they would appreciate that the laws, both Oral and Written Torah, were key to creating a society based on the dignity for each human being including the values of Chesed, Lovingkindness, G’vurah, healthy boundaries and discernment, and Rachamim, Compassion. In fact, the journey from this holiday to the next is an opportunity to refine our character, so we can stand at the end of seven weeks feeling we deserve and have earned the gifts from the Holy One that guide and inspire the goodness for all members of the society.

What was originally an agricultural activity, taking a measure of barley (Omer) from its harvest, and creating an offering to G-d, was an expression of gratitude. Kabbalah has transformed this initial activity into a beautiful spiritual practice, The Counting of the Omer, moving through the seven weeks by attending with deep contemplation, each week, on one value or characteristic. These are an expression of the Seven S’firot, emanations or channels, located within the body. The seven are Chesed (lovingkindness), G’vurah (strength, discernment, boundaries), T’ferret (Beauty, Harmony), Netzach (action, assertion), Hod (Gratitude, humility), Y’sod (Foundation thru relationship), and Malchut (connecting with the earthly female divinity, Shechinah). Moving from one to the other we expand our inner awareness and perfect who we are, a mindful and soulful human being.

The first week after the seder focuses on Chesed, lovingkindness, generosity, and caring expressed in relationship to ourselves and to others. The challenge of course is that we are surrounded by cruelty, inhumanity, destruction, chaos, and moment-to-moment change and uncertainty. So many of us, in our attempt to live out empathy for the other, as a result of reading and experiencing the Haggadah, feel for one man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, languishing in a horrific prison in a foreign country. And we haven’t forgotten the hostages in Gaza suffering beyond imagination. It is hard not to be pulled to feel confusion, anger, rage, sorrow, and demoralization witnessing such defiance of what we have held dearly since our own country was founded. It is one of the most dichotomous of experiences, a most profound lived awareness of cognitive dissonance.

It’s not hard to get in touch with Chesed when we hear of victims of shootings, people kidnapped off the streets, from cars, and homes, those whose rights are diminished in a democratic society, bullying and punitive behavior on agencies, companies and universities, imperiousness on individuals who are perceived as the enemy, and those now jobless because of the careless and inept decision-making coming from this administration.

This holiday is to teach what matters, what to value, and to let it instruct how we should engage with each other and the values that underpin a lawful and compassionate society. The level of protest is becoming exponential, hopefully giving strength to each of us to speak out and support the courage to fight a despotic leader. As we move towards receiving Torah let us remember how crucial the law is, how important mitzvot are, and that they must lead us to nurture not only our Jewish values but also those of our home country,

Eva Robbins is a rabbi, cantor, artist and the author of “Spiritual Surgery: A Journey of Healing Mind, Body and Spirit.”