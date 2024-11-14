Table for Five: Vayera

Rabbi Lori Shapiro

Artistic Director, Open Temple

The greatest impact following this year’s presidential election will not be decided by whether or not our candidate wins. Rather, history will be made by how we respond as Americans once a final result is revealed. It is our behavior with one another that determines America’s future far more than anyone in the White House.

Rambam and Rashi agree — Abraham requests an abundance of flour for the strangers and extracts its finest filament for his guests. He does not know who is visiting but acts upon his instinct for divine service. Abraham provides this fine flour despite his bodily discomfort, the heat of the day and his lack of familiarity. These factors are irrelevant. Neither is anyone’s political agenda, affiliation or the color of their skin. All that Abraham knows is that they show up, and it is upon him to serve.

What would a world like this look like today? What if we looked past political affiliation, sex and identity politics, and cared for the strangers in our midst? What if we open our “tents of being” (aka our hearts and souls) on all sides, and expedited a feast of curiosity and compassion with everyone we come into contact with?

There is nothing that we cannot surmount in this world when we work together. Perhaps the authentic stranger today is the one who believes this to be true. May Abraham’s wisdom speedily be served, and may all feast in a banquet of his nourishing message for peace, hope and redemption.