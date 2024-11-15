fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Passing Grade – a poem for Vayera

In the film Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (and already you know this poem is gonna be good)...
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

November 14, 2024
Photo from Dreamstime.com

For now that you have passed this test, I know that you fear God—since you did not withhold your son, your only one, from Me. ~ Genesis 22:12

In the film Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
(and already you know this poem is gonna be good)
after a whole lot of plot and special effects

Captain Kirk and the crew find themselves
in front of God. I put God in italics because
Kirk is suspicious and quickly wonders
why God needs a spaceship to be rescued.

In the Biblical sense, Kirk has passed this test
by questioning, just like Abraham did
at Sodom and Gomorrah.

But perhaps at this mountain, soon to be
the centerpiece of our whole history,
Abraham didn’t score an A+ on this test.

When told to sacrifice his own son
it may have been a trick question?
What kind of God needs that level of adoration?

If I were given that test, I would have said no –
a passing grade in my book.
(I hope you’re reading this, son. You’re safe

from any suspect divine requests.)
I think Abraham, a known arguer,
should have argued.

Sometimes we need to read between
the lines of the text on our oldest papers
so we can all live long and prosper.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

What Are Our ‘Magic Words’?

November 14, 2024

If we are able to recognize and thank God even in our times of pain, to call out to God when we need Him and sincerely express our gratitude when He saves us, to call out to Him when the rockets are up and rejoice and thank Him when they come down, then we will not be atheists in foxholes.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.