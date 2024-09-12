The Honeymoon Away From War – a poem for Parsha Ki Teitzei

When a man takes a new wife, he shall not go out in the army…He shall remain free for his home for one year and delight his wife. ~ Deuteronomy 24:5

Any excuse to avoid the draft

to avoid the war, to avoid the killing,

the capturing, the destruction.

Any excuse to delight your

chosen one, your partner,

your b’sheret.

Any excuse to behave like

newlyweds, even if your union

began long before they

ever thought up the war. This war.

There is always another war

if you need one.

I’m sorry I can’t go to the war, today.

I’m in the throes of a honeymoon.

Can we get them to sign a note

which says excused from the war

due to honeymoon? This should be

our national ID. This should be

all we need to cross a border

until there are no more borders

and no one is interested in

defending them, anyway, as we’re all

too busy delighting our chosen ones

on the other side of wherever

the border used to be. You do you

and I’ll do me and we’ll take all

the years off from doing anything else

in our homes, in our homes with

our delightful other, in our delightful

war-free homes.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net