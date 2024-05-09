Table for Five: Kedoshim

Rebbetzin Miriam Yerushalmi

CEO SANE; Author, “Reaching New Heights”

We cannot judge others simply by the external trappings of wealth, social position, or success. Rather, we should look at them (and ourselves) through the lens of “soul levels.” One person might have a “low-level” soul that is comparable to a first-grader, while his brother’s soul is comparable to a college professor. Some souls are “newer” with much more to accomplish; other souls are in their last incarnation, and having refined themselves over the years, have only a small amount of rectification to complete. Just as we can accept that a first-grader cannot understand graduate level mathematics, so too we can accept one’s apparent defects may indicate a high-level soul and a great potential for holiness.

The higher the soul level, the more G-dly light it can receive. Yet an expensive, delicate vessel will shatter if too much is poured into it too quickly. Many people suffer mental and emotional disorders caused by an overabundance of “light” and a paucity of “vessels,” absorptive capacity. People may experience problems in daily functioning because they are not internalizing the light and energy flowing down to them. Adding holiness to one’s life — performing more mitzvot, and particularly, meditative prayer and profound study of the inner aspect of Torah (namely, Chassidus) — can correct this imbalance and allow one to become a proper vessel for this holy energy. Understanding this pattern of development can give us the proper perspective on the behavior of others and enable us to judge them with righteousness.