fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Let There Be Love – A poem for Parsha Kedoshim

Let love be love ...
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

May 9, 2024
Johnny Johnson/Getty Images

And a man who lies with a male as one would with a woman both of them have committed an abomination; they shall surely be put to death; their blood is upon themselves. ~ Leviticus 20:13

I remember being on a plane with a friend
flying somewhere, for sure, because
that’s what planes do.

He started reading a book whose title
gave away his preferred gender to
commingle with.

I said, and I thought I was being funny
now everyone will assume I’m gay.
He replied if I didn’t have this book out

everyone would assume I’m straight.
I’m still trying to learn this lesson –
the struggle any individual goes through

just trying to be who they are
in a society rooted in ancient words
that tell them they are an abomination.

Don’t we have enough to worry about?
The planet is melting. People have
never stopped killing each other.

Greed is a never-ending force that
isolates the other and leads to misery.
These are the true abominations.

The word love appears too many times
in our story to allow for hate. Let that be
the word we take away from this.

Let love be love.
Let love be love.
Let love be love.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 27 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Who Does Yom HaZikaron Belong To?

May 9, 2024

Is it a day for the martyred, a time to be honored and remembered? Or is it a day for us, the living, to immerse ourselves in grief and memory?

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.