Let There Be Love – A poem for Parsha Kedoshim

And a man who lies with a male as one would with a woman both of them have committed an abomination; they shall surely be put to death; their blood is upon themselves. ~ Leviticus 20:13

I remember being on a plane with a friend

flying somewhere, for sure, because

that’s what planes do.

He started reading a book whose title

gave away his preferred gender to

commingle with.

I said, and I thought I was being funny

now everyone will assume I’m gay.

He replied if I didn’t have this book out

everyone would assume I’m straight.

I’m still trying to learn this lesson –

the struggle any individual goes through

just trying to be who they are

in a society rooted in ancient words

that tell them they are an abomination.

Don’t we have enough to worry about?

The planet is melting. People have

never stopped killing each other.

Greed is a never-ending force that

isolates the other and leads to misery.

These are the true abominations.

The word love appears too many times

in our story to allow for hate. Let that be

the word we take away from this.

Let love be love.

Let love be love.

Let love be love.

