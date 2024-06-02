Facing Pressure From All Sides, Netanyahu Is Trapped By His Promises

The clock is ticking for Benjamin Netanyahu and getting louder by the hour.

If the Israeli prime minister backs the hostage-ceasefire deal announced on Friday by President Biden, the far-right parties in his coalition have threatened to bring down his government.

If he rejects the deal and forges ahead with the war against Hamas, a confluence of forces will come down on him, from the families of hostages to his U.S. ally to other nations and global leaders eager to see an end to the eight-month carnage in Gaza.

Bibi’s problem is that he’s trapped by his promises.

His first promise was to make the protection of Israelis his #1 priority. He failed miserably on that front when Hamas terrorists massacred more than 1200 Israelis on Oct. 7, taking several hundred hostages.

Knowing he was ultimately responsible for that disaster, and sensing the palpable rage toward Hamas among Israelis, he immediately shifted the attention to an all-out war to destroy Hamas.

He had little choice.

His security failure was so monumental, he needed a security reaction that was equally monumental. A ruthless war that would drag on indefinitely and disregard opposition from around the world would have that effect. Mr. Security was desperate for some sort of redemption, and a fierce, uncompromising promise to eradicate Hamas fit the bill.

It was fortuitous, of course, that in the wake of the Oct. 7 national trauma, the overwhelming majority of Israeli Jews wanted exactly that all-out war.

Put yourself in Bibi’s shoes. Oct. 7 wasn’t just the darkest day in Israel’s history, it was also the most humiliating day in Bibi’s life. Don’t be fooled by his stoic facade. Inside, the unprecedented security breakdown and national tragedy must have shattered him, not to mention put his own political position in jeopardy. Resigning in disgrace was out of the question, but an ongoing war against a vicious enemy might kill two birds with one stone— regain his security credentials and delay his reckoning.

That strategy, however, has an expiration date that is fast approaching.

The promise of a “total” victory was always more of a boastful slogan than a realistic strategy. At which point would Bibi declare that total victory? Even assuming a successful operation in Rafah, could he credibly declare victory if hundreds of wily and battle-hardened Hamas terrorists are still roaming the endless miles of tunnels under Gaza, as they are likely to do?

Had Bibi promised a more realistic and flexible goal– like making Hamas pay a heavy price for Oct. 7– he could have decided when to declare victory. He could have terrorized the terrorists for years with surprise attacks, never letting them rest. But he didn’t. With his back against the wall, he had to go for all the marbles at once.

That’s why it’s hard for him now to support the ceasefire deal– weighed against his overpromise of total victory, it looks too much like a defeat. This is unacceptable to Bibi’s base and his far-right partners, who have their own plans to eventually resettle Gaza.

In any case, keeping the war going even without a victory has kept Bibi in power for eight months and even improved his tanking poll numbers. A ceasefire deal may make the U.S. and the hostage families happy and get the world off his back, but it would risk his political downfall.

Bibi’s habit of delaying decisions and buying more time, however, can only work for so long. With the bigger threat of Hezbollah looming in the north, a near-nuclear Iranian regime hungry as ever to destroy Israel, and about 125 hostages, dead or alive, continuing to languish in Gaza hell, the pressure is growing by the day to reach some kind of end game.

So Bibi the master operator is stuck, stuck with promises he was forced to make, stuck with a war he’s not sure how to win or end, stuck with a deep desire to salvage his legacy, stuck with a revulsion at the thought of replacing his seat as prime minister with a seat at his criminal trial, stuck with having to brave 100,000 Israelis demonstrating to bring the hostages home, stuck with pressure from his U.S. ally, stuck with the clock ticking for him to make decisions he’d rather not make.

Bibi is such a political magician he must be thinking of ways to thread the needle and keep buying more time, hoping something will break his way, or at least hoping Hamas will let him off the hook by sabotaging the deal.

But the man who has been Israel’s longest serving prime minister is no stranger to us. We know what keeps him up at night and it isn’t the lives of the hostages or the fate of the war as much as his own political needs.

In the end, before Israel can forge a more victorious future, holding Mr. Security accountable for Israel’s biggest security disaster may well be the first victory the country needs.