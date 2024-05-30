The Dust is Coming – A poem for Parsha Bechukotai

In the Jubilee year, the field shall return to the one from whom he bought it, namely, the one whose inherited land it was. ~ Leviticus 27:24

I would like to acknowledge that

all of my possessions come from the Earth

and long after I’m gone (and maybe sooner)

they will return to it.

I take pride in having the ability

to exchange currency (another invention

of humans that, even in its physical form

comes from materials taken from the Earth

which, someday, will be dust again)

for objects and pieces of paper that

say I own tracts of land.

I acknowledge the tract of land

I sit on was once caretaken by

another group of humans who

may have done a better job and

who, before them, was just a random

confluence of Big Bang dust.

Or (go ahead and believe the story) all of this

was created by the great dust organizer

in the sky upon whose graces we

get to pretend the things in our wallet

have any meaning at all.

They say possession is nine-tenths

of the law but even that is just something

that is just said as no actual law says that.

Take heed of all of this as you consider

using the word mine, as you worry

about people treading on your lawn

as you consider the physicalities of

what you have achieved.

We are barely a blink in the universe’s eye.

The dust is coming again.

Sooner than you think.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net