fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

The Dust is Coming – A poem for Parsha Bechukotai

I would like to acknowledge that all of my possessions come from the Earth...
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

May 30, 2024
Ghulam Hussain/Getty Images

In the Jubilee year, the field shall return to the one from whom he bought it, namely, the one whose inherited land it was. ~ Leviticus 27:24

I would like to acknowledge that
all of my possessions come from the Earth
and long after I’m gone (and maybe sooner)
they will return to it.

I take pride in having the ability
to exchange currency (another invention
of humans that, even in its physical form
comes from materials taken from the Earth
which, someday, will be dust again)
for objects and pieces of paper that
say I own tracts of land.

I acknowledge the tract of land
I sit on was once caretaken by
another group of humans who
may have done a better job and
who, before them, was just a random
confluence of Big Bang dust.

Or (go ahead and believe the story) all of this
was created by the great dust organizer
in the sky upon whose graces we
get to pretend the things in our wallet
have any meaning at all.

They say possession is nine-tenths
of the law but even that is just something
that is just said as no actual law says that.

Take heed of all of this as you consider
using the word mine, as you worry
about people treading on your lawn
as you consider the physicalities of
what you have achieved.

We are barely a blink in the universe’s eye.
The dust is coming again.
Sooner than you think.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

The Saad Truth

May 30, 2024

Author and Scholar Gad Saad is Exposing the Parasitic Ideas that Are Eroding Society – and Enabling Antisemitism

The Lost Gaza War Is Not the End of Israel

May 30, 2024

Hamas already won on Oct. 7 when it embarrassed the Israeli military by overrunning bases, killing many Israelis, and taking hostages. But Israel’s future remains secure as it considers new strategies and leadership.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.