All the Fish in the Sea – A poem for Parsha Acharei Mot

No man shall come near to any of his close relatives, to uncover [their] nakedness. I am the Lord. ~ Leviticus 18:6

There are plenty of fish in the sea

but not all of them are available to you.

Not your sister or parents or children.

Not anyone with the same last name as you

Or anyone who once had the same last name as you.

This is not how it works in the royal family

but odds are you are not in the royal family.

My mother always suspected she was

in the royal family but no correspondence

ever came confirming it so, I am taking

these prohibitions seriously.

There are plenty of fish in the sea but

you’d be better off with a human anyway.

There are billions of them out there.

The number gets smaller when we

restrict ourselves to the children of

Abraham and Sarah.

Don’t be too concerned about that –

Yes, we are all family, despite distance

and generations of disagreements.

But so much time has gone by

it’s no longer about blood, but

shared interests.

There are plenty of fish in the sea

and birds in the sky, and mammals

in the plains and jungle and

some even dwell in the mountains.

So find the right one to complete you.

Not too similar. Let them complement

what you bring. Let yourself change

as they change until you are definitively

one soul and one flesh whose nakedness

is only available to each other.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 27 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net