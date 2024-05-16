Print Issue: Breaking Barriers | May 17, 2024
In their new book, "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Jew," Emmanuel Acho and Noa Tishby bring their vastly different perspectives to examine the complex subject of antisemitism in America today.
JFSLA Gala, Tower Cancer Research Foundation Honorees, AJU Ziegler School’s New Hire
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Israel Bonds Surge: Record Sales Amidst Global Support
The increase, driven by a combination of retail, institutional and government purchases, serves as a testament to Israel’s broad support in the United States and across the globe during these difficult times in its history.
Rabbi Moshe Benzaquen: Sephardic Rabbi Ready for New Challenges
While many of his fellow 72-year-olds are reaching for the brakes, Rabbi Moshe Benzaquen is pushing the accelerator on his next challenge: making Aliyah in two years and building a yeshiva from the ground up.
Table for Five: Emor
Eye For An Eye
Experiencing Oct. 7 through Virtual Reality
“Be the Witness VR” uses the latest technology to tell an ancient story—that in spite of everything, Jews will survive.