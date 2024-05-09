Print Issue: Who’s Funding It? | May 10, 2024
As anti-Israel demonstrators take over college campuses, an exclusive investigation into who's behind it and where the money is coming from.
Table for Five: Kedoshim
Justice Shall You Pursue
Who’s Funding It?
A small, generously funded Palestinian American minority has turned universities on their heads.
Rosner’s Domain | Can Israel Still Win?
n May, for the first time, more Israelis have low confidence that the country could win, than those who still retain their high confidence.
Why Antisemitism Is About a Lot More Than the Jews
In many ways it has very little to do with the Jews and very much to do with the antisemites.
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Natan Halevy’s Lesson From His Iraqi Parents
Rabbi Natan Halevy, leader of the Sephardic congregation Kahal Joseph, grew up all over the map.