fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “We Have Two Ears and One Mouth for a Reason”

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

May 16, 2024
Screenshot

Dear all,

Maya and Eli simultaneously whispered into each ear the other day. I tried really hard to listen to both at the same time.

No, it wasn’t possible.

But it did remind me of an old saying: “We have two ears and one mouth for a reason.”

And the meaning?

We are supposed to listen twice as much as we talk!

Sometimes (ok – many times) I have to remind myself to keep my mouth shut and take in what is going on around me. I have to listen to what others are sharing, gain perspective from their wisdom, and strive to understand even when it might seem impossible.

The most important prayer in Judaism is the שמע/ shema, teaching us to “listen.” While it takes a second to blurt something out, it takes a moment in time to ensure that we are listening. Let’s give it that moment before we open our mouths!

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Breaking Barriers

May 15, 2024

In their new book, “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Jew,” Emmanuel Acho and Noa Tishby bring their vastly different perspectives to examine the complex subject of antisemitism in America today.

Words Forged Through Fire

May 15, 2024

Amidst the cacophonous chants of “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will be Free” and “Intifada Revolution” there remains, somehow, a controversy over the intent of these slogans.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.