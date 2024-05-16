A Moment in Time: “We Have Two Ears and One Mouth for a Reason”

Dear all,

Maya and Eli simultaneously whispered into each ear the other day. I tried really hard to listen to both at the same time.

No, it wasn’t possible.

But it did remind me of an old saying: “We have two ears and one mouth for a reason.”

And the meaning?

We are supposed to listen twice as much as we talk!

Sometimes (ok – many times) I have to remind myself to keep my mouth shut and take in what is going on around me. I have to listen to what others are sharing, gain perspective from their wisdom, and strive to understand even when it might seem impossible.

The most important prayer in Judaism is the שמע/ shema, teaching us to “listen.” While it takes a second to blurt something out, it takes a moment in time to ensure that we are listening. Let’s give it that moment before we open our mouths!

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro