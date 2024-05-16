fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Bisl Torah – A Soulful Journey

As you wander through your spiritual journey, let God be your guide and Torah be your destination.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

May 16, 2024
Jorm Sangsorn/Getty Images

The omer is not the most widely celebrated mitzvah. However, with patience, grace, and intention, the omer holds potential to be a soul-stirring experience.

From the second night of Passover until Shavuot, we “count” each evening to mark the ritual of Jews bringing sheaf offerings to the Temple in gratitude for the harvest. Today, when no sheaf offering is given, we look at the evening counting as a spiritual link between Passover and Shavuot.

Rabbi Melissa Buyer-Witman explains, “On Passover, we celebrate leaving Egypt, which represents a narrow place of constriction and limitation of choice. We journey out into the open space, which is liberating but also uncharted terrain, where we may encounter doubt, uncertainty and fear. As we learn to be in the unknown, we also internalize a vision of faith and discover ourselves feeling a new sense of belonging, more connected and at home.” In other words, Passover is the beginning of our journey into the wilderness. We have the opportunity to leave the narrowness of what constrains us and explore that which might open our hearts anew. An expansiveness that has not yet been realized.

49 days later, we reach Shavuot, the celebration of receiving the Torah. What kind of spiritual journey must we walk through to break open our hearts? To receive what the Torah is saying specifically to each one of us?

These weeks of counting remind us to look inward, introspectively asking: what will enable me to leave my person Egypt and walk confidently towards a Promised Land?

May your evenings be filled with reflection and wonder, gratitude and blessings. As you wander through your spiritual journey, let God be your guide and Torah be your destination.

Shabbat shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Israel Bonds Surge: Record Sales Amidst Global Support

May 16, 2024

The increase, driven by a combination of retail, institutional and government purchases, serves as a testament to Israel’s broad support in the United States and across the globe during these difficult times in its history.

Breaking Barriers

May 15, 2024

In their new book, “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Jew,” Emmanuel Acho and Noa Tishby bring their vastly different perspectives to examine the complex subject of antisemitism in America today.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.