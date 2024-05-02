fbpx
Police Clear Pro-Palestinian Encampment at UCLA

More than 200 protesters were arrested during the late night raid.
Picture of Aaron Bandler

Aaron Bandler

May 2, 2024
Members of law enforcement take down a banner in a Pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA on May 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Following a long standoff, law enforcement dismantled the pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA on  May 1-2, reportedly arresting more than 200 protesters.

According to reports, police announced a dispersal order to the protesters at 6 pm; setting off a standoff that lasted several hours before police moved in. Some of the protesters formed a human chain and attempted to resist the police, but police in riot gear broke through the barriers and swept through the encampment. While the majority of the protesters reportedly left voluntarily, the protesters who remained in the encampment were arrested. Fox 11 Los Angeles reported those arrested were subsequently released but are being charged with unlawful assembly, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.

Video of the police clearing out the encampment can be seen on social media.

Journalist Cam Higby shared screenshots he claimed were from the encampment’s Telegram chat as the police took action.

Video of the aftermath shows the entire area the protesters occupied — and even some nearby areas — covered in graffiti and littered with garbage.

A clean-up of the area is currently underway.

Fox 11 also reported that some protesters returned to the encampment to take some of their personal belongings and that one protester shouted, “This is not over!”

The university announced on May 2 that classes will be held remotely for the rest of the week and that anyone who remains in the encampment “will be in violation of the law” and could be disciplined.

“It’s a very sad day for UCLA and Bruins everywhere. Last night was devastating and the aftermath is devastating.” – UCLA Hillel Executive Director Dan Gold

“It’s a very sad day for UCLA and Bruins everywhere,” UCLA Hillel Executive Director Dan Gold told the Journal. “Last night was devastating and the aftermath is devastating. Hillel at UCLA, like always, is first and foremost thinking about our Jewish students and all of UCLA’s student and hope that everyone comes together to support the well-being of each and every one of them. We are grateful to the university leadership and the local authorities for taking the difficult steps to enforce their polices and start the process of bringing order back to our campus. We are praying for continued calm. We also know there will be a lot to reflect on in the coming days and weeks ahead about the anti-Jewish and anti-Zionist hate and rhetoric that was part of and in parts of the encampment. Our Hillel will continue to do what’s best for the Jewish students, their pluralistic identities, and the antisemitism they face on campus.”

