Print Issue: In the Shadow of Nova | May 3, 2024
Why are anti-Israel protesters on college campuses so agitated? An exhibit in New York City on the Oct. 7 massacre at the Nova festival shines a light on the confusion and madness of our times.
Rosner’s Domain | If We Can’t Change Them …
As an Israeli I look at American universities with a mix of puzzlement, amusement and sadness.
LA Jewish Symphony Anniversary, OBKLA Preps Meals, Jews of Color Discussion
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
“Quo Vadis?” An Interview with Erika Jacoby
“Quo Vadis?” As I entered my cousin Erika Jacoby’s home, she looked me in the eye and asked me the question: Quo Vadis?
Arab Activist Loay Alshareef on Middle East Peace and Touring U.S. Campuses
What Alshareef believes will change people’s minds – even those who are radicalized – is education.
Echoes of History: Educating the Next Generation Through the David Labkovski Project
The educational initiative, known as The David Labkovski Project (DLP), offers a unique approach to combating antisemitism and educating about the Holocaust.