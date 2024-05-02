fbpx
Print Issue: In the Shadow of Nova | May 3, 2024

Why are anti-Israel protesters on college campuses so agitated? An exhibit in New York City on the Oct. 7 massacre at the Nova festival shines a light on the confusion and madness of our times.
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

May 2, 2024

