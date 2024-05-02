Chancellor Block Addresses Pro-Palestinian Encampment Removal: “It Needed to Come to an End”

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block issued a statement on May 2 addressing the decision to send law enforcement to remove the pro-Palestinian encampment, saying that “it needed to come to an end.”

Acknowledging that the “community is in deep pain” and that the university’s initial response “approached the encampment with the goal of maximizing our community members’ ability to make their voices heard on an urgent global issue,” he admitted the school had allowed it to remain in place “so long as it did not jeopardize Bruins’ safety or harm our ability to carry out our mission. But while many of the protesters at the encampment remained peaceful, ultimately, the site became a focal point for serious violence as well as a huge disruption to our campus.”

Block added that the clashes between protesters and counterprotesters fostered an “unsafe” environment. “Demonstrators directly interfered with instruction by blocking students’ pathways to classrooms,” he said. “Indirectly, violence related to the encampment led to the closure of academic buildings and the cancellation of classes. And frankly, hostilities were only continuing to escalate.”

In the end, he said, “the encampment on Royce Quad was both unlawful and a breach of policy. It led to unsafe conditions on our campus and it damaged our ability to carry out our mission. It needed to come to an end.”

The chancellor claimed that the university sought to negotiate “a peaceful and voluntary disbanding of the encampment” but no agreement was brought to fruition.

“To preserve campus safety and the continuity of our mission, early this morning, we made the decision to direct UCPD[University of California Police Department] and outside law enforcement officers to enter and clear the encampment,” Block said. “Officers followed a plan that had been carefully developed to protect the safety of protesters at the site. Those who remained encamped last night were given several warnings and were offered the opportunity to leave peacefully with their belongings before officers entered the area. Ultimately, about 300 protesters voluntarily left, while more than 200 resisted orders to disperse and were arrested.”

The area is currently being cleaned, and the university has asked people to stay away from the area.

Block said he recognized “the significance of the issues behind the demonstrators’ advocacy.” “The loss of life in Gaza has been truly devastating, and my administration has and will continue to connect with student and faculty leaders advocating for Palestinian rights to engage in discussions that are grounded in listening, learning and mutual respect,” he stated. “Similarly, we will continue to support our Jewish students and employees who are reeling from the trauma of the brutal Oct. 7 attacks and a painful spike in antisemitism worldwide.”

“We will continue to support our Jewish students and employees who are reeling from the trauma of the brutal Oct. 7 attacks and a painful spike in antisemitism worldwide.”- Gene Block

The university is investigating the violent incidents that have occurred on campus, he said, as well as the university’s “security processes” the night of April 30 when clashes took place between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters.

INBOX: UCLA Chancellor Block addresses the clearing of the encampment https://t.co/RkuBkheoYk pic.twitter.com/DPuNuhwiMO — Aaron Bandler (@bandlersbanter) May 2, 2024

Siamak Kordestani, West Coast Director of the Friends of European Leadership Network, criticized Block’s statement for “not condemning the vandalism of one of, if not the most, iconic UCLA buildings,” referencing Royce Hall. “Shameful.”

Once again, you're not condemning the vandalism of one of, if not the most, iconic UCLA buildings. Shameful.https://t.co/RKh7XiQTIC — Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) May 2, 2024

Police had announced dispersal orders to the encampment on the evening of May 1, resulting in a several hour-long standoff between protesters and law enforcement before the police broke through the barricades protesters had set up.

The university will be holding classes remotely for the rest of the week.