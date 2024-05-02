Table for Five: Acharei Mot

Chana Rachel Schusterman

Chasidic Educator / Dating Counselor

Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year, when we return to G-d from whatever has kept us distant. Our desire is to be forgiven, to reconnect, and become one with G-d.

“For on this day He shall effect atonement for you to cleanse you.” The word “he” is understood by some as referring to the High Priest, whose temple service was intended to create the interconnection between G-d and the Jew. Others say that “He” refers to G-d Who forgives and reopens the intimate union that the High Priest is working to attain. On this day, “He” reveals the essential core relationship.

Even though we don’t have the Holy Temple today, the Jew performs the Yom Kippur service in the Temple of the Heart. We fast, as we review and evaluate our behavior, aiming to return to the Eternal. On this day G-d bestows purity on the person and forgives.

How does this work? On Yom Kippur in the Holy Temple, when the Kohen Gadol sanctifies himself, likewise, on the inner level, we all go into the Holy of Holies. The person moves closer to G-d through the service of the day. Then he atones and becomes elevated. The Talmud also says that “the essence of the day itself atones.” G-d’s own desire to unite with His people interacts with the Jew’s desire for connection. Through this unification, the Jew receives illumination from above. It is “He” Who atones for you on this day bringing true atonement.