JFSLA Gala, Tower Cancer Research Foundation Honorees, AJU Ziegler School’s New Hire

Jewish Family Service LA (JFSLA) held its 31st annual gala, themed “Night of Unity,” to highlight its honorees, Chris Silbermann and Diane Nosseck. The event, held at the Skirball Cultural Center on May 8, celebrated philanthropy, community and the spirit of compassion that defines JFSLA’s mission.

Entertainment industry executive Chris Silbermann received the Susie Forer-Dehrey Spirit of Humanity Award for his generosity toward JFSLA and dedication to supporting the organization’s work with Holocaust survivors. Diane Nosseck, recipient of the Anita and Stanley Hirsch Award, was honored for her volunteer work at JFSLA’s SOVA Community Food and Resource Program pantry for the past twenty years.

“We are profoundly grateful for the incredible generosity of our supporters, who came together at this year’s gala to celebrate and uplift the vital work of Jewish Family Service LA,” JFSLA Chief Community Engagement Officer Catherine Schneider said.

Schneider continued, “Thanks to their unwavering commitment, we are able to continue offering essential services—ranging from mental health support and senior services to food assistance and family safety—that stand as a beacon of hope for so many in our community.”

The gala, which raised $1.2 million, featured remarks from JFSLA leadership, a soulful performance from singer-songwriter Breland as well as a lively auction. About 350 supporters came together to contribute to this remarkable fundraising effort, which will enhance JFSLA’s social service network available to the entire Los Angeles community.

Tower Cancer Research Foundation (TCRF) held its “Tower of Hope” gala on May 7 at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons.

The event raised more than $1 million for the foundation’s work to independently advance groundbreaking cancer research and support people affected by cancer. The honorees were actress Jennifer Grey; Andy DeLaO, chief strategy and marketing officer at GE Healthcare; and renowned cancer physician-scientist Dr. Antoni Ribas.

Grey — who starred in the popular 1987 film, “Dirty Dancing” — was introduced to the organization by her first cousin, Randy Katz, who sits on the TCRF board. Randy’s father, philanthropist Ronald Katz, and Jennifer’s father, award-winning actor Joel Grey, are brothers.

Grey, herself a thyroid cancer survivor, was honored for her cancer advocacy.

“I’m one of the lucky ones, but I believe that we need to have answers for those whose cancer returns, or who are diagnosed at a late stage, which is why I believe Tower Cancer Research Foundation is such a valuable resource and does incredibly important work,” Grey said. “Tower Cancer’s contribution to groundbreaking research, their commitment to patient support programs and their emphasis on launching the next generation of scientists gives us all hope that our collective future can be free of cancer.”

American Jewish University’s Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies has named Rabbi Candice Levy as a full-time faculty member.

Levy—who was ordained at the Ziegler School, served as a part-time lecturer at the school and has extensive involvement in a variety of Jewish communities—is joining the leading conservative rabbinic school as a lecturer of rabbinic studies.

“The Ziegler School is committed to investing in our students and fostering an innovative environment for our students,” Rabbi Bradley Shavit Artson, dean of the Ziegler School, said. “Rabbi Candice Levy is a skilled rabbi, instructor and Jewish professional ready to meet the needs of the evolving Jewish community. Her lived and learned experiences, knowledge and guidance will enhance the education of our Ziegler students.”

Her hiring comes as Ziegler recently relocated to a new campus near the Pico-Robertson neighborhood, created a change in its tuition structure and redesigned its curriculum.