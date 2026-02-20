fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Beit Issie Shapiro, ‘Borrowed Spotlight’ Exhibit, Mayor Nazarian Appears at Temple Emanuel

Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

February 20, 2026
Soraya Nazarian; Uri Blackman; Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian; “Malachi” film director Ido Bahat; and Beit Issie Shapiro CEO Ahmir Lerner. Photo by Orly Halevy

During his latest visit to Beverly Hills, Ahmir Lerner, executive director of Beit Issie Shapiro, met with community leaders and supporters to highlight the organization’s impact, including a talk at the Beverly Hills Tennis Club where he spoke about its mission to better the lives of people with disabilities and the remarkable work being done with wounded soldiers through the new “Tech for Heroes” service.

Lerner’s visit also included a special screening of the movie “Malachi,“ a documentary  that explores the life of a young man with a disability, highlighting both the social barriers he faces and the profound impact of compassion, dignity and human connection. The film’s director, Ido Bahat, joined the screening and engaged the audience with a Q&A.

Since its founding over four decades ago, Beit Issie Shapiro has served as Israel’s pioneering leader and innovator in the field of disabilities.

Holocaust survivor Masza Rosenroth at the “Borrowed Spotlight” luncheon. Courtesy of Jewish Family Service LA

On Feb. 11, a luncheon was held at Jewish Family Service LA’s (JFSLA) Café Europa that featured “Borrowed Spotlight,”  a photography exhibition and book dedicated to sharing Holocaust survivor stories. The portrait series, created to combat rising antisemitism and preserve Holocaust history, was captured by fashion photographer Bryce Thompson. It pairs Holocaust survivors with today’s most recognizable figures – including Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Garner, Billy Porter and David Schwimmer – using their public platforms to amplify the survivors’ stories. The exhibition features large-scale portraits of Holocaust survivors posing alongside A-list celebrities along with the survivors’ testimonies.

Maria Ross and Arnold and Jeanetta Perl at the “Borrowed Spotlight” luncheon honoring Holocaust survivors from JFSLA’s Cafe Europa. Courtesy of Jewish Family Service LA

At Café Europa, approximately 35 people turned out, including 20 survivors. Survivors and Café Europa participants Ella Mandel and Eva Nathanson, who are featured in the photographs, attended and shared their stories. Additionally, JFSLA staff spoke about the importance of celebrating survivors.

Café Europa is JFSLA’s weekly social program providing community and support for Holocaust survivors.

Sara Hiner, executive director of TEBH; Izzy Eichenstein, president of the TEBH Men’s Club; Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian; TEBH Senior Rabbi Jonathan Aaron; and TEBH Co-President Farhad Novian. Courtesy of Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills

On Feb. 10, Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills (TEBH) held a special community conversation featuring Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian. The discussion was moderated by TEBH Senior Rabbi Jonathan Aaron and organized by the Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills’ Men’s Club.

The event is part of TEBH’s ongoing speaker series, which brings prominent civic, business and cultural leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue with the community. Previous speakers have included developer, civic leader and former mayoral candidate Rick Caruso and sports broadcaster and author Jay Glazer.

During the evening, Nazarian, the first Jewish Iranian-American woman to serve as a mayor in the United States, shared reflections on leadership, community engagement and civic initiatives, including her advocacy efforts and work on community-based projects in Beverly Hills and her commitment to combating antisemitism while promoting unity, civic responsibility and interfaith collaboration across the broader community. The conversation provided attendees with an opportunity to hear directly from the mayor in an intimate and thoughtful setting.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

The Way Back to the Garden of Eden

February 20, 2026

The comparison between the Garden of Eden and the Mishkan offers a message about humanity’s ability to recover from sin and failure.

Clashing American Traditions

February 19, 2026

Antisemitism is a deep and enduring American tradition. And yet America is also exceptional. American Jews live in the clash of those two realities.

Sports and Faith Unite at Sinai Temple Summit

February 19, 2026

As the NBA All-Star Game brought the world’s top basketball players to Los Angeles, Sinai Temple and Fabric, a direct-to-fan mixed-media platform, teamed up to host a summit exploring how sports and faith can bridge divides, combat extremism and fight hate.

A Purim Bread to Gladden the Heart

February 19, 2026

For Purim, the Jewish communities of North Africa bake a special Purim bread roll called Ojos de Haman (eyes of Haman), with a whole egg cradled in the bread, with two strips of dough on top forming an X.

Rosner’s Domain | Undecided – on Priorities Too

February 18, 2026

Israel’s 2026 election will not be decided by the shouting matches on television or the megaphones at protests. It will be decided by a quieter group, one large enough to swing a dozen seats yet ideologically flexible enough to be wooed by competing camps.

Political Change Alone Does Not Produce Freedom

February 18, 2026

A future Iran will not be judged by the promises it makes, but by whether families like mine could remain without fear, without bribery, and without contingency determining survival.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.