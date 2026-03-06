Milken Teacher Wins National Milken Educator Award, JFSLA Homelessness Panel

On Feb. 24, the latest Milken Educator Award was announced during an all-school assembly at Milken Community School. Milken School teacher Ellen Dooley was recognized as the latest Milken Educator Award recipient.

Dooley, a social science instructional leader who at Milken teaches multiple subjects to sixth through 12th graders across the school—including modern world/Jewish history; U.S. history; and art history—accepted her prestigious award and its accompanying unrestricted $25,000 cash prize. She was surrounded by cheering students, colleagues, dignitaries and media.

Participants in the ceremony included Los Angeles Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten and Milken Educator Awards Founder Lowell Milken. At the start of the assembly, the two entered the scene with exciting news to share about a leader of their own. That leader turned out to be Dooley.

“Dr. Ellen Dooley inspires students to reach high levels of achievement,” Milken said. “Ellen understands that education is active, enhanced by rich curriculum, depth of thought and a connection to real-life events and experiences that shape students into compassionate, productive members of society. We are excited to welcome Ellen into the Milken Educator Network, and to see her continue to motivate positive change in her school, community, and across the nation.”

As a teacher at Milken, Dooley engages students in hands-on learning while cultivating critical thinkers who are curious about the world around them. She has also mentored students at various schools as a writing coach and supported teenage mothers pursuing high school diplomas. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in art history and religion from Trinity University in San Antonio, and a Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy in art history from USC in 2010 and 2015, respectively.

She is one of two California recipients to earn the Milken Educator Award this school year, and among up to 30 recipients nationally.

The inaugural Milken Educator Awards were presented by the Milken Family Foundation in 1987. Created by Lowell Milken, the Milken Educator Awards provide public recognition and individual financial rewards of $25,000 to K-12 teachers, principals, and specialists from around the country who are furthering excellence in education.

“Breaking Point,” Jewish Family Service LA’s recent expert panel on senior homelessness, was moderated by Spectrum News 1 Anchor Kate Cagle and featured thoughtful discussion from Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath; Peter Gee, co-executive director of the Little Tokyo Service Center; and Eli Veitzer, CEO of Jewish Family Service LA.

Seniors over 65 are the fastest-growing segment of Los Angeles’ homeless population, and by 2030, an estimated one in five residents of L.A. County will be over 65, a significant demographic shift that is straining this city’s social safety net, according to JFSLA.

The timely panel, held Feb. 26, explored the trend of rising senior homelessness, the growing funding challenges to senior services, and pathways to a dignified future for L.A.’s aging population. JFSLA, a Jewish social services agency, supports thousands of older adults through five senior centers across Los Angeles, 13 senior meal sites, transportation to medical appointments, in-home and long-term care and emergency financial assistance to help older adults remain safely housed.