Sinai Akiba Masquerade Ball, Builders of Jewish Education’s 2026 Annual Benefit

Sinai Akiba Academy celebrated community, leadership and philanthropy at its Masquerade Ball Gala on Feb. 21, honoring school leaders Jessica and Brad Smiedt and alumnus Jonah Platt. Wearing glittering masquerade ball masks and black-tie attire, members of the Sinai Akiba community gathered for an evening dedicated to the school’s mission and the individuals whose leadership has helped shape its success.

The Smiedts received the 2026 Leadership Award. Parents of one Sinai Akiba alumnus and one current student, they both give tirelessly to the school in countless ways, including serving on the Sinai Akiba board. Jessica is an educator and Brad is co-founder and managing partner of Rivonia Road Capital.

Platt, the event’s Alumni Award recipient and a graduate of Sinai Akiba’s class of 2000, is the host of the podcast “Being Jewish with Jonah Platt,” as well as a singer, emcee, and moderator. He is also the parent of two current Sinai Akiba students and one future student. Platt is a champion of the Jewish people and an active supporter of Sinai Akiba in every possible way.

The event raised approximately $900,000 to support Sinai Akiba Academy’s programs and core values. The gala brought together 375 leaders, philanthropists and community members for a night of celebration and connection in support of the school’s future.

A highlight was the announcement of a $500,000 investment to launch an expanded Israel education initiative. The lead gift was made by community philanthropist and Sinai Akiba grandparent Anna Tenenblatt and her family in memory of her late husband, William Tenenblatt, who died in 2024. The Tenenblatts have long been devoted leaders of Sinai Akiba and Sinai Temple, where Anna previously served as Sinai Akiba board chair and later as Sinai Temple president.

In one of the evening’s most energizing moments, guests participated in a high-energy “Raise the Paddle” to support Israel education. The response from the community was immediate and historic, with donors contributing nearly $500,000 within minutes, making it the largest effort of this kind in the school’s history.

“Masks may have been part of the theme, but the commitment from our community was clear and unmistakable,” Head of School Lauren Plant said. “Raising nearly half a million dollars for Israel Education alone speaks volumes about our SAA’s priorities and future.”

Sinai Akiba Academy is a conservative Jewish day school in West Los Angeles with more than 520 students ranging from its Douglas Family Early Childhood Center (DFECC) through eighth grade.

Builders of Jewish Education’s (BJE) 2026 Annual Benefit drew more than 400 people to Sephardic Temple on March 1.

The event featured the formal installation of Miriam Heller Stern as the organization’s CEO—Stern’s hiring became effective July of last year. During the program, Stern discussed the mission of BJE, which increases quality, access and participation in Jewish education, while acknowledging the event was taking place just one day after the U.S. and Israel launched historic strikes against the Islamic Republic in Iran.

Speaking to The Journal one day after the event, Stern said it was important to emphasize that unforeseen current events don’t detract from the importance of Jewish communal concerns, particularly education.

Additional participants in the event at Sephardic Temple included community leader and influencer Jonah Platt, host of the popular “Being Jewish with Jonah Platt” podcast, as well as Elka Abrahamson, president of the Wexner Foundation.

The gathering attracted leaders of all ages from all denominations and congregations across L.A.