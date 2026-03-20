L.A. Federation Interfaith Seder, USHMM Western Region Dinner, Pico Union Project Leadership Change

Jewish Federation Los Angeles’ annual Interfaith Passover seder, held March 10 at the Ebell of Los Angeles, brought together civic leaders, clergy, elected officials and community partners from across Los Angeles to reflect on the holiday’s timeless theme: Taking the path toward freedom is a collective act.

Co-organized by Los Angeles City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky, Bob Blumenfield, Monica Rodriguez, Heather Hutt and Hugo Soto-Martinez, the event inspired collaboration across communities to uplift this city.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass spoke about the disturbing rise in antisemitism, emphasizing the power of coming together across faiths and cultures to confront hate. L.A. Federation President and CEO Rabbi Noah Farkas offered reflections that made the ancient Exodus story feel contemporary and relevant. Rabbi Joel Simonds, founding executive director of Jewish Center for Justice, and Pastor Eddie Anderson exemplified the faith-based partnership at the center of the evening. Musical performances by The Nashuva Band and Voices United for Peace Gospel Choir added a spirit of healing and renewal to the ceremony. In addition to the event’s partners, the other elected leaders who joined the evening included Rep. Laura Friedman (D-Burbank), LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, L.A. County Assessor Jeff Prang and City Councilmember Nithya Raman.

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM) held its 2026 Western Region Tribute Dinner on March 12, drawing more than 300 guests to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

The evening’s theme was “Together We Can Do More.”

The gathering honored Yetta Kane, a Holocaust survivor, with the museum’s National Leadership Award, in recognition of her long-standing work to keep Holocaust memory alive through education.

The program featured a conversation between two survivors of fatal antisemitism, generations apart: Nat Shaffir, Holocaust survivor and USHMM volunteer, and Noa Beer, a survivor of the Oct. 7, 2023 Nova Music Festival massacre, talked about what drives them to share their experiences.

A nonpartisan federal educational institution, USHMM is this country’s national memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, dedicated to ensuring the permanence of Holocaust memory, understanding and relevance.

After 13 years of leadership, Pico Union Project (PUP) co-founders Craig and Louise Taubman will transition from day-to-day operations of the organization they founded in 2013.

Since its establishment, PUP has grown into a respected nonprofit organization in Los Angeles, serving unhoused neighbors, families, immigrants and the area’s residents through wellness, food distribution, arts, education, spiritual life and cultural programming.

“From the beginning, Louise and I have been guided by the simple but powerful call to love your neighbor,” Craig Taubman said. “This transition reflects the strength and maturity of the organization. What has grown here belongs to the community, and we are excited and confident in what comes next.”

The nonprofit’s board has appointed Serena Oberstein as interim executive director. Oberstein, former executive director of Jewish World Watch and co-founder of social impact firm 10th Street Strategies, is a seasoned nonprofit executive with decades of experience in human and civil rights leadership and deep roots in the Jewish communal sector.

Housed in the oldest remaining synagogue building in Los Angeles, PUP hosts a weekly farmers market, offering fresh fruits, vegetables, shelf-stable food, pre-packaged meals and health services — including vaccines, vision care, mental health support, and quality-of-life resources — at no cost to hundreds of neighborhood families. The organization also offers year-round music, art and entrepreneurship and parenting classes, along with monthly outreach and essential services for unhoused neighbors throughout the year.

In partnership with the PUP board and staff, Oberstein will guide the organization through this transition and ensure continuity of services while strengthening the organization for its next phase of growth.

“Pico Union Project is proof that when you center love and dignity, real community takes root,” Oberstein said. “Craig and Louise didn’t just build programs, they built trust. My role is to honor that foundation, support this extraordinary staff and board and expand our impact while remaining deeply rooted in the neighborhood we serve. The work continues and the heart of Pico Union Project remains the same.”

PUP leadership emphasized that the transition reflects thoughtful succession planning and strong confidence in the organization’s future.

“Craig and Louise transformed a historic building into a living sanctuary for the neighborhood,” PUP Board Chair Bonnie Levin said. “They created an organization that meets urgent needs while nurturing joy, creativity and belonging. On behalf of the board, we are deeply grateful for their vision and leadership and we are confident that under Serena’s guidance, Pico Union Project will continue to thrive.”