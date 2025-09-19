AJRCA Accreditation, Autism in Entertainment, iCenter Workshop

The Chaplaincy Education Program of the Academy of Jewish Religion, CA (AJRCA) has received full accreditation from the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education (ACPE).

According to AJRCA leadership, the accreditation is “a milestone that enables the institution to certify both chaplains and CPE educators … With this new accreditation, AJRCA can now train not only board-certified Jewish chaplains but also Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) educators — the mentors and supervisors who will shape the next generation of spiritual care providers across the country and around the world.”

“We are immensely proud of this achievement, which reflects the dedication of our faculty, staff, and students,” AJRCA President and CEO Rabbi Joshua Hoffman said. “Under Rev. Dr. Trina Williams’ expertise, our Chaplaincy Education Program has become a beacon of spiritual leadership, preparing chaplains to address the evolving needs of today’s diverse communities with compassion and wisdom.”

“This milestone empowers us to widen our lens — not just training individual chaplains, but shaping the educators who will guide countless others,” Williams said.

Chaplains serve during life’s most vulnerable moments. They’re active in a variety of spaces where people seek meaning, comfort and connection, including hospitals, hospices, prisons, elder care centers, universities, cruise ships and corporate workplaces.

Since 2021, AJRCA has been based at Loyola Marymount University. The institution currently serves 65 students internationally and boasts more than 225 alumni leading as rabbis, cantors, chaplains, and educators nationwide.

Laugh Factory, famous for its live comedy credibility, as well as its 38-year tradition of free High Holy Day Services, recently held the inaugural Autism in Entertainment (AIE) benefit extravaganza on Sept. 7. The production, entitled “Extraordinary: A Fun-Raiser,” featured an eclectic, mid-afternoon mix of stand-ups, such as “Autistic Thunder” Joshua Meyrowitz, and additional in-person performances from AIE educational partners and individual members.

Noteworthy appearances included Spectrum Laboratory co-founder Jason Weissbrod, and his improv troupe, The Spec-Ond City Players; a screening of filmmaker Alex Astrella’s mini-documentary; and an onstage scene enactment of the original Miracle Project musical “Out of Our Heads.”

AIE is the offspring of non-profit Orange County Asperger’s Support Group. AIE Founder Judi Uttal was beyond excited about the successful event, which raised much-need operating funds atop the promised ‘Fun’ of the show’s title.

“There were neurodivergent individuals involved in every aspect of this production,” Uttal said. “We practiced what we preach! Employment is our main goal, and it is always a pleasure to watch our members shine.”

Laugh Factory President David Fuhrer echoed Uttal’s effervescence. “We welcomed this opportunity to give a platform to performing artists on the autism spectrum. We are proud of our partnership with AIE and admire the work they do,” he said.

Screenwriter, and advocate Atsuko Tsuji summarized the affair, saying: “The talent was fantastic! The backstage allies and supportive audience of family and friends were a special kind of awe-inspiring. I quite enjoyed the hilariously relatable real-life material from comedian Alice Payne, herself a self-aware mom to a son on the spectrum. The message of Alex Astrella’s film — ‘How can we be so alike and so different? — hit home and appropriately underscored the inclusive spirit of the day.”

Carl Schrag and Max Pivo of The iCenter recently appeared at Temple Israel of Hollywood for professional development with the faculty of the Briskin School. The workshop focused on fostering open discourse among faculty by creating space for a wide range of perspectives on Israel-related issues and modeling respectful and reflective dialogue across differences. It also emphasized creating cultural touchpoints through which faculty members can enhance their personal connections to Israel through poetry, art, and other cultural expressions. Finally, they highlighted the importance of enhancing the presence of Israel in the school environment through a collaborative mapping exercise and team-based planning for meaningful, visible, and integrated Israel experiences.

The iCenter supports the largest network of Israel educators across North America with a focus on day schools, public schools, summer camps, synagogues, youth groups and universities.