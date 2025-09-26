JNF-USA Golf Classic, OBKLA Breaks Record, IDFWO Names Exec Director

Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) held its annual David Frank Memorial Golf Classic at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades this past summer.

During the gathering, held July 28, 120 philanthropists from greater Los Angeles spent a day with corporate executives at one of the most iconic golf courses in the country, while raising funds for the land and people of Israel. Chaired by Brett Bossuk and Joe Rosen and with support from event committee members Eric Adler, Richie Koral and Tom Morgan, the exclusive golf event honored the memory of longtime JNF-USA ambassador David Frank for his dedication and support of the organization’s vast philanthropic initiatives in Israel, and for being a pillar of the Los Angeles community.

The tournament champions were Ronn Memel, Jeff Rudin, Brian Woolf and Alex Schaefer.

JNF-USA’s mission is to build a strong, vibrant future for the land and people of Israel through bold initiatives and Zionist education. According to the organization’s leadership, funds raised at this event will continue to support JNF-USA’s efforts to revitalize and reimagine communities in Israel’s north and south.

In honor of Hunger Action Month, a national campaign held every September to raise awareness for and combat food insecurity, the Pico-Robertson based Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA) rallied 29 teenagers from 13 Los Angeles schools for one of its signature volunteering sessions. In just 69 minutes, the teens set a world record: preparing 589 meals and baking 623 cookies — the largest number of meals ever made by teenagers in under 70 minutes.

The meals, cooked and packed entirely by youth volunteers, were distributed to local organizations serving those in Los Angeles facing hunger. For many of the young participants, the record-setting event was as much about community and teamwork as it was about tackling food insecurity.

Food insecurity continues to rise both locally and nationally. Nearly one-in-four residents of Los Angeles County struggles with hunger, and across the country, more than 44 million Americans, including 13 million children, face food insecurity. For teenagers, the impact is particularly severe, affecting health, academics, and mental well-being.

Events like this not only address immediate needs but also empower young people to lead solutions. “Teenagers today are looking for hands-on, in-person opportunities to contribute and connect — especially when it comes to helping peers impacted by hunger,” OBKLA Executive Director Yossi Segelman said. “In a world dominated by screens, events like this allow young people to experience the power of community, teamwork, and service. We see many teens return again and again because the experience benefits them as much as those receiving the meals.”

As part of the event, OBKLA honored ambassadors who had each contributed more than 50 hours of service, presenting them with congressional certificates recognizing their dedication.

Dan Elbaum was named the first executive director of American Friends of IDF Widows and Orphans. In this newly created role, Elbaum will lead efforts in the U.S. to grow the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization’s (IDFWO) support for the spouses and children of fallen Israel Defense Forces soldiers and members of Israel’s broader security services, while strengthening ties between Israel and American Jewry.

Previously, Elbaum served as head of North America for The Jewish Agency for Israel, where he led the organization’s response from that continent to both the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the tragic events of Oct. 7. The grandson of Holocaust survivors, whose mother immigrated to the U.S. from Israel as a teenager, Elbaum has devoted his professional life to deepening the connection between American Jews and Israel, according to a statement by IDFWO leadership.

“IDFWO-USA’s work has always been vital, but in the wake of Oct. 7, it is nothing less than indispensable,” Elbaum said. “I am humbled and honored to work with the board and the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization to do everything possible to stand with the families of Israel’s fallen soldiers and security service members. We owe them a debt that can never be repaid.”