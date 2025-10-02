AJU Names Alumni Engagement Director, United Hatzalah Gala, Honeymoon Israel

American Jewish University (AJU) has appointed Alissa David Duel as its new director of alumni engagement.

According to AJU leadership, Duel’s role will be focused on strengthening connections among alumni of AJU’s Camp Alonim and Ziering Brandeis Camp Institute (BCI) communities while fostering lifelong relationships with the Jewish university.

“Alissa brings a rare combination of professional expertise and personal history with AJU,” AJU President Jay Sanderson said. “Her life has been deeply shaped by Camp Alonim and BCI, and she understands how these programs transform lives. As an institution singularly focused on the Jewish future, AJU is committed to ensuring that our alumni are not only celebrated for their past experiences but engaged as partners in shaping what comes next.

“Alissa will play a pivotal role in making that vision a reality.”

Duel previously served as a development officer at several nonprofit organizations, including the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation; the New Leaders Project at Jewish Federation Los Angeles; and Jewish Federation of Orange County. She was also involved with AJU’s Intro to Judaism program and the predecessor to AJU’s Partnership Project, Making Marriage Work.

Growing up in Southern California, she’s been connected to Jewish camping since the age of 10 years old, when she first attended Camp Alonim. She went on to become a CIT, a BCI participant, and later a parent of two Alonim campers — her daughter now an alum and her son a current camper.

“Camp Alonim, BCI, and AJU offered me transformational experiences,” she said, “and as director of alumni engagement, I want to show the world what that means by stewarding alumni and deepening their lifelong connection to Camp, AJU and the Brandeis-Bardin Campus.”

She took the helm on Sept. 29.

United Hatzalah celebrated their annual gala event on Sept. 18 at the Fairmont Century Plaza. The event — themed “When Every Second Counts” — drew more than 1,300 supporters who paid $1,800 a ticket to participate at the event.

The evening raised funds that will be used to train new medics, expand the psycho-trauma unit and equip volunteers to respond to more than 800,000 emergencies each year.

Israeli Eurovision star Yuval Raphael received the “Hero Award” from actress Gal Gadot, recognizing Raphael’s courage as an Oct. 7 survivor, and her resilience in the face of international hostility.

Addressing the audience, Gadot said, “To most people, it is an orange blur. But to someone in need, it is the most important sight in the world. Because it means United Hatzalah is seconds away.”

After receiving the award, Yuval wowed the room with her voice and a powerful performance of “New Day Will Rise,” the song that earned her second place as Israel’s 2025 Eurovision contestant.

Shaun Maguire of Sequoia Capital was honored with the “Am Yisrael Award” for his steadfast support of Israel.

The gala was co-chaired by local business leaders Sunny Sassoon and Rick Caruso, with Ryan Marciano leading the young leadership and DJing the unforgettable afterparty into the early hours.

– Ayala Or-El, Contributing Writer

Recently, couples from Honeymoon Israel — a program that brings young couples into the folds of Jewish life — connected during pre-trip service programs in Los Angeles.

They were brought together thanks, in part, to the efforts of Repair the World. A Jewish social service group, Repair the World leads the Jewish Service Alliance (JSA), which connects more than 50 Jewish organizations around the world in a shared commitment to Jewish service. Because of the JSA, Honeymoon Israel and Yahel Israel — which provides immersive volunteer opportunities in Israel — collaborated on a service experience framed by Jewish learning, including hands-on efforts to support underserved communities that were affected by the October 7 attacks.

According to Repair the World leadership, “Young couples were able to embody Jewish values and cultivate a lifelong commitment to service. This collaboration demonstrates how Repair the World’s leadership in Jewish service creates vibrant partnerships that bring hope in times of brokenness.”