UCLA Center for Israel Studies Names Director, Shabbat Tent, Juneteenth Shabbat, Kol Ami Gala

The UCLA Nazarian Center for Israel Studies has named Steven Zipperstein as its new director, effective July 1.

Zipperstein, a professor at UCLA, is a scholar of the legal history of Israel-Palestine. He teaches at UCLA in the Department of Public Policy, the Global Studies Inter-departmental Program within the UCLA International Institute, and the Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science.

Additionally, he is a visiting professor at Tel Aviv University Law School and a visiting lecturer at the Hertie School in Berlin. He is also the author of several peer-reviewed books, including “Zionism, Palestinian Nationalism and the Law: 1939-1948.”

Before joining UCLA, Zipperstein practiced law for 40 years in California, Washington D.C., New York and New Jersey.

“I am thrilled to join the UCLA Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies as its new director,” Zipperstein said. “I look forward to serving the Center’s vibrant and diverse community of students, scholars and community members — on campus and throughout the U.S. and the world — and bringing you the highest quality programs and academic scholarship focusing on Israel in all its dimensions.

“I also want to thank my recent predecessors, interim director Professor Mark Kligman and former director Professor Dov Waxman, for all they have done to strengthen the Center and ensure its place as a top academic platform for Israel Studies in the United States and internationally.”

The UCLA Nazarian Center for Israel Studies promotes the study of modern Israel at UCLA and beyond. The center sponsors courses, generates and disseminates academic research, organizes public programs and hosts visiting scholars, writers and artists. The center also provides grants to faculty and students.

Rebbetzin Rachel Bookstein led a brief learning session before Shabbat candle lighting at High Sierra Music Festival. Rebbetzin Rachel was there over the Fourth of July weekend as part of Shabbat Tent, an initiative that gathers music festivalgoers for Shabbat services. It’s a place for spiritual nourishment and connection — a self-described “oasis of chill” — for attendees of music festivals.

In the past, Shabbat Tent has popped up at Phish Fest 8, Coachella, Lightning in a Bottle, Sundance Film Festival and Bonnaroo, among other large-scale music and arts gatherings.

Last month, on June 20, Challah and Soul, in partnership with Connecting Cultures for Peace, held a Shabbat dinner in honor of Juneteenth. The organization was joined by poet Christian Nicole Davis, whose powerful piece, “I Do America,” was both inspiring and heartbreaking, according to those in attendance. While rooted in the Black American experience, her words resonated across communities — as guests reflected on the experiences of Jewish people, Native Americans and immigrants today.

To mark the occasion, Challah and Soul organizers set up tables with fresh herbs and bowls of red berries, traditional symbols of Juneteenth. The menu blended Black and Jewish culinary traditions — vegan collard greens, schnitzel fried chicken, red velvet cupcakes and peach cobbler.

“It was a beautiful evening filled with honest conversation, shared stories, and deep connection,” a statement from Challah and Soul said.

The group — which connects Black and Jewish communities through food, education and storytelling — is planning on hosting another dinner before the end of summer. To stay in the loop with all the organization’s activities, follow them on Instagram @challahandsoul.

Congregation Kol Ami, one of the country’s most well-known LGBTQ synagogues, held its 33rd annual gala on June 29. The event honored past Kol Ami presidents with the John Altschul Leadership Award, named in honor and memory of Kol Ami’s inaugural president.

Also honored was Kol Ami congregant Leonard Seelig, who was recognized with the Spirit of Kol Ami Award. Kol Ami feted Seelig for his exceptional volunteer work, including helping with Shabbat preparation and other events at the West Hollywood synagogue. Seelig, who works for Princess Cruises, is a passionate modern artist.