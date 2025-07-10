Israel Discount Bank’s Soiree, LA Jewish Film Fest Closing Night, AJU Board Chair

Israel Discount Bank (IDB), a New York-based private and commercial bank and the largest Israeli-owned bank in the United States, held its annual client appreciation event at the Beverly Hilton on June 12, bringing together valued clients, bank executives, and community members for an elegant evening under the stars.

Guests enjoyed a wide-ranging culinary experience featuring Persian, Israeli, American, Mexican, and Japanese cuisine, alongside live entertainment and a vibrant atmosphere.

This year’s event also marked a leadership transition: attendees had the opportunity to bid farewell to outgoing CEO and President Ziv Biron and meet Avner Mendelson, the bank’s new CEO and president. Mendelson, former CEO of Bank Leumi USA, brings extensive experience in international banking and a deep connection to both the local and Israeli communities. The leadership transition took place on May 1.

The event was coordinated by Moti Levi-Tzedek, IDB’s Head of Business Development, who oversaw the planning and production of the celebration took place on May 1.

By Ayala Or-El, Contributing Writer

The closing night for the 20th annual Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival was held at the Museum of Tolerance on July 1. Mike Burstyn, star of the closing night show, “The Zweiflers,” was honored and celebrated for his 80th birthday.

The festival screened two episodes of the award-winning German series he stars in, “The Zwieflers,” with a Q-and-A panel including the series’ director, Anja Marquardt; L.A. Jewish Film Festival Director Hilary Helstein; Burstyn; and Journal Publisher and Editor-in-Chief David Suissa.

“The Zweiflers” is a six-part series about a Jewish family in contemporary Germany pondering the inheritance of the family delicatessen. Something like a German-Jewish “Succession” story, the series took home the prize for Best Series at the Canneseries Awards in 2024.

The Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival builds community awareness and appreciation for the diversity of the Jewish people through cinema. This year’s festival took place from June 26-July 1.

American Jewish University (AJU) has announced the appointment of Larry Platt as chair of its board of directors. As a seasoned leader and strategic thinker, Platt brings decades of executive and philanthropic leadership to AJU during a pivotal time in its evolution, according to AJU.

Platt joined the AJU board in 2016, where he has served in several key leadership roles, including chair of the development committee. He currently chairs the executive compensation committee. Platt previously held leadership positions at some of Los Angeles’ most respected institutions, including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he helped steward a healthcare system with deep Jewish roots and broad civic impact. His lifelong commitment to Jewish continuity, community-building and innovation makes him uniquely equipped to help guide AJU’s mission into the future, AJU leadership said.

“Larry steps into this role at a transformative moment,” AJU President Jay Sanderson said. “His passion for Jewish life and his deep understanding of our community’s needs will be instrumental as we expand AJU’s impact, invest in new models of education and engagement, and ensure a thriving Jewish future.”

In his new role, Platt will work closely with Sanderson and the AJU board to help shape and support AJU’s vision for long-term Jewish leadership development. Together, they aim to prepare the next generation of Jewish leaders, including rabbis, educators, activists and community builders, to carry Jewish life forward with purpose and pride.

“I believe that the future of the Jewish people in the United States depends on how we educate and inspire the next generation,” Platt said. “AJU is uniquely positioned to meet people where they are—through camp, online learning, and formal education—and to build a vibrant, inclusive Jewish future grounded in both tradition and innovation.”

Platt succeeds Harold Masor, who recently completed his tenure as board chair.