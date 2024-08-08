JFLSA Appoints Board Chair, JVS SoCal Scholarship Ceremony, Community Service

Tami Kagan-Abrams was named the incoming board president of Jewish Family Service Los Angeles (JFSLA), making her the youngest serving board chair in the organization’s history.

Kagan-Abrams boasts more than a decade of service as a JFSLA board member and has long been passionate about volunteering and philanthropy, particularly in programs and organizations that benefit women and children. With an extensive background in the private and philanthropic sectors, she previously served as director of program management at Disney and Yahoo! Currently, Kagan-Abrams works as projects director at Abundant Housing LA.

“Over its 170-year history, JFSLA has successfully adapted to many changes, some of tremendous magnitude,” Kagan-Abrams said. “As board chair, I hope to continue the incredible work of the leaders before me to help strengthen the agency and prepare for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead, both in the next two years and the next 170.”

JFSLA appointed Kagan-Abrams to board chair during a July 14 installation ceremony. Her term lasts until 2026.

JVS SoCal, a leading human services agency focused on workforce development, presented scholarships to more than 200 Jewish students at an award ceremony held at Sinai Temple on July 25. This year the scholarships ranged from $2,000 to $10,000, for a total of $914,000.

“The Scholarship Program was created to provide a bridge of opportunity for Jewish students and their families,” Committee Co-Chair Jonathan Karp said. “This program is successful because of its volunteers and how much they care about their work and the scholars that benefit from it.”

This is the 53rd year the agency has awarded these need-based scholarships as part of its legacy devoted to Jewish continuity. To date, the JVS SoCal Scholarship Program has awarded $14.3 million to more than 6,200 students.

Karp reminded scholars and donors that the cost of attending college and student loan debt have been on the rise. The JVS Scholarship Program helps students alleviate some of that burden and allows them to pursue their dreams.

Addee Lerner, keynote speaker and a current scholarship recipient, thanked donors and supporters for helping support the medical school studies at the University of California Los Angeles. “The JVS Scholarship is more than a typical scholarship where generosity endorses merit and potential … I’m eternally grateful to our donors for paving the road for me and other scholars.”

JVS SoCal’s Chief Executive Officer Jeff Carr summed up the importance of the JVS Scholarship program. “It’s that ‘generation to generation’ concept that really is our strength as a community,” he said. “I hope you help us carry this tradition for the next hundred years.”

Repair the World Los Angeles recently partnered with the local Honeymoon Israel chapter on a community service project.

Together they produced more than 100 wellness kits for residents at Alexandria House, which provides safe and supportive housing for women and children experiencing homelessness and trauma.

Repair the World L.A. mobilizes young Jewish adults to serve in ways that address the needs of those in Los Angeles. The organization regularly provides community service opportunities in partnership with groups including Jewish Federation Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Honeymoon Israel provides young couples — where there is at least one Jewish partner — with immersive trips to Israel. According to the organization’s website, Honeymoon Israel is “creating communities of couples who are building families with deep and meaningful connection to Jewish life and the Jewish people.”