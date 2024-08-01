ZAKA Volunteer Speaks in Los Angeles, Artist Joel Rothberg, JFLSA’s ‘Tools for School’

Simcha Greiniman, an expert and an ambassador for Israeli search and rescue organization ZAKA, arrived in Los Angeles in July to speak about ZAKA’s urgent work recovering the bodies of the deceased from the Oct. 7 attack against Israel.

Greiniman’s first stop was at the Israeli Jewish Community Center in Encino. Then on July 9, he spoke at a private home in Valley Village.

The Jerusalem-based ZAKA, made up of search and rescue volunteers, is a highly dedicated nonprofit volunteer organization filling a unique and crucial role in crisis response, serving as a professional authority for handling casualties and disaster victims in Israel.

Since Oct. 7, ZAKA volunteers have been working around the clock in order to save lives, honor the deceased and provide answers to families desperately seeking news of their loved ones.

After decades of working in various mediums, Los Angeles Jewish artist Joel Rothberg has released the self-published two-volume book, “The World of Joel,” which chronicles his career as an artist. It is dedicated to his late wife, Diana, who he was with for 55 years before she died last year from brain cancer.

Much of Rothberg’s artwork—including drawings, relief etchings and photographs, along with the new book—are the focus of an exhibition currently displayed at his home gallery, which he has dubbed “Memorial Gallery,” in honor of his deceased wife.

While Rothberg declined to have his residential address published, he’s encouraging those interested in viewing his work to message him on Facebook and schedule a visit. His profile is facebook.com/joel.rothberg.583.

A strain of darkness runs through his prolific output, which makes sense for an artist who considers Spanish artist Francisco Goya—whose subjects included insanity, witches, fantastic creatures and political corruption—as one of his main printmaking inspirations. Rothberg also cites Jacob Landau, an artist whose output was concerned with the human condition, as an influence.

Rothberg’s imagery is so dramatic, he occasionally frightens family members. When he recently told one of his relatives he wanted to do an artistic take on the Haggadah, the family member attempted to dissuade him.

“Please don’t,” the relative said. “It’ll scare people.”

In an artist’s statement accompanying his new exhibition, Rothberg describes this period of his wife’s illness as the most challenging in his life.

“For the past several years, including all through Diana’s illness, I created many artworks, some from only scribbles, some experimental ideas of varying success,” he said. “Many of my drawings are fantasist and seem straight out of my unconscious. I allowed myself to just be informal, with only a pen in my hand, and draw…what I guess I was meant to do.”

Jewish Family Service LA (JFSLA) held its annual “Tools for School” event on July 28 at the JFS SOVA Warehouse in Van Nuys. Partnering with American Red Cross and USC, JFSLA distributed free school supplies to underserved school-aged children. In a fun-filled day of activities, snacks and crafts, children “shopped” for school supplies in preparation for the upcoming school year.

JFSLA Young Leaders distributed approximately 400 backpacks filled with essential school supplies, including crayons, markers, colored pencils, rulers, erasers, pencils, pencil sharpeners, writing paper, binders, notebooks, and highlighters.

The event also featured a variety of activities for children, including face painting, temporary tattoos, snow cones and cotton candy.

“Tools For School ensures that every child has the supplies they need to embark on the upcoming school year with confidence,” said JFSLA Young Leaders Co-Chairs Rochell Rotenberg and Adam Dehrey. “The turnout was phenomenal. And the joy and excitement on the children’s faces, as they fill brand new backpacks with pencils and crayons, is unforgettable.”

Organized by JFSLA Young Leaders, “Tools for School” supports JFSLA’s SOVA clients and families, ensuring that every child has access to necessary educational resources. SOVA, JFSLA’s food pantry program, also provides free, nutritious groceries, personal care items, and community resources to all eligible Angelenos.

JFSLA is Los Angeles’ oldest social service agency.