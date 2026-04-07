A Four Seasons Escape in Orlando and Kissimmee

LUXURY AND DISNEY aren’t always mentioned in the same breath, at least not in the way seasoned travelers think about serenity, design, and indulgence. But my recent time in central Florida revealed a destination that quietly excels at blending imagination with refinement, childhood wonder with sophistication, and iconic attractions with moments of pure bliss and calm.
Together, the cities of Orlando and Kissimmee create a richer, more surprising travel story than theme parks alone. From floating a lazy river and diving beneath EPCOT to Michelin-starred dining, this region of Florida lets you relax deeply, play freely, and rediscover wonder at any age.
Sleeping Like Royalty My park view suite at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort felt less like a hotel room and more like a private retreat in the sky. Expansive marble bathrooms, generous living space, and an oversized terrace made it easy to settle in. By night, Walt Disney World fireworks sparkled in the distance, visible right from my balcony, immersive, magical, and blissfully crowd-free.
Make a Splash Mornings often began with lap swimming at the adults-only Oasis Pool, surrounded by palm trees and stillness. Later, I drifted fully into vacation mode at Explorer Island, floating the lazy river beneath blue skies and lush landscaping. The resort’s pools, water park, spa, and grounds offer endless options without ever feeling overwhelming, a signature Four Seasons balance.
Dining at the Very Top Dinner at Capa, the resort’s Spanish-influenced rooftop steakhouse, was a standout. Located on the 17th floor, Capa has held its Michelin Star since the resort opened, and one evening there made it easy to understand why. The room is stunning with warm woods, sculptural furniture, an open kitchen with a wood-burning grill, and indoor-outdoor seating overlooking the nightly fireworks. Our meal featured expertly grilled steak, crave-worthy small plates, seasonal sides like white asparagus, and churros to finish. Thoughtful service from Jared and Luis, paired with great conversation and new friends, made the evening linger long after the last bite.
Breakfast, Disney-Style Four Seasons also delivers one of the most joyful Disney experiences I’ve ever had: Good Morning Breakfast with Goofy & Friends at Ravello. Options include made-to-order omelets, pancakes with a full topping bar, waffles, French toast, hot cinnamon rolls, fresh fruit, pastries, smoothies, and more. Servers Donovan and Kristen kept everything flowing seamlessly, while professional photography, instantly available through the Walt Disney World app, made it effortless to stay present.
Spa Time Between adventures, I carved out time at the Spa at Four Seasons Orlando, beginning with the Healing Honey treatment. Warm honey, soothing techniques, and extra-wide treatment tables made it deeply restorative. My therapist, Efrain, delivered one of those rare treatments that feels not just relaxing, but genuinely renewing. Afterward, I lingered in the light-filled solarium, letting the experience fully settle in, the perfect pause between high-energy adventures and indulgent evenings.
Bucket-List Dive at EPCOT One of the most unforgettable moments of the trip happened underwater at EPCOT Seas Adventures – DiveQuest. Inside the 5.7-million-gallon aquarium, I fulfilled a lifelong bucket-list dream: scuba diving alongside a hammerhead shark. Surrounded by sharks, rays, and sea turtles in calm, crystal-clear water, the experience was exhilarating and peaceful.
Top Tier at Reunion Kissimmee adds another dimension entirely. Known as the “vacation home capital of the world,” the area offers homes across a wide range of sizes and price points, delivering true affordable luxury for families and groups. Our night at a Top Tier at Reunion vacation home was fun and fabulous. We enjoyed a two-lane bowling alley, golf simulator, basketball court, and game room, flowing into a catered dinner, live music, and drinks by the pool. With features like themed rooms, an elevator, and resort-style amenities, it felt less like a rental and more like a private playground designed for celebration.
Wild Florida Kissimmee’s appeal isn’t only man-made. I climbed aboard an airboat with Wild Florida, a family-owned operation, gliding across wetlands and spotting alligators in their natural habitat, a thrilling reminder of central Florida’s wild beauty.
Timeless Traditions and Charm Lunch at the iconic Columbia Restaurant, family-owned since 1905, offered a connection to tradition. Their legendary original salad remains unchanged, a delicious symbol of continuity in a region where many businesses are proudly multigenerational. A visit to Celebration, Disney’s thoughtfully designed town inspired by EPCOT’s original ideals, revealed charming streets, lakeside paths, and a sense of community that feels both nostalgic and intentional.
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A Four Seasons Escape in Orlando and Kissimmee
Lisa Ellen Niver
Thank you Pasdena Magazine for publishing my article: “A Four Seasons Escape in Orlando and Kissimmee,” in print and online.
This central Florida getaway offers Michelin-star dining, high-energy adventures, and indulgent experiences
By Lisa Niver • Mar 27, 2026
LUXURY AND DISNEY aren’t always mentioned in the same breath, at least not in the way seasoned travelers think about serenity, design, and indulgence. But my recent time in central Florida revealed a destination that quietly excels at blending imagination with refinement, childhood wonder with sophistication, and iconic attractions with moments of pure bliss and calm.
Together, the cities of Orlando and Kissimmee create a richer, more surprising travel story than theme parks alone. From floating a lazy river and diving beneath EPCOT to Michelin-starred dining, this region of Florida lets you relax deeply, play freely, and rediscover wonder at any age.
Sleeping Like Royalty My park view suite at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort felt less like a hotel room and more like a private retreat in the sky. Expansive marble bathrooms, generous living space, and an oversized terrace made it easy to settle in. By night, Walt Disney World fireworks sparkled in the distance, visible right from my balcony, immersive, magical, and blissfully crowd-free.
Make a Splash Mornings often began with lap swimming at the adults-only Oasis Pool, surrounded by palm trees and stillness. Later, I drifted fully into vacation mode at Explorer Island, floating the lazy river beneath blue skies and lush landscaping. The resort’s pools, water park, spa, and grounds offer endless options without ever feeling overwhelming, a signature Four Seasons balance.
Dining at the Very Top Dinner at Capa, the resort’s Spanish-influenced rooftop steakhouse, was a standout. Located on the 17th floor, Capa has held its Michelin Star since the resort opened, and one evening there made it easy to understand why. The room is stunning with warm woods, sculptural furniture, an open kitchen with a wood-burning grill, and indoor-outdoor seating overlooking the nightly fireworks. Our meal featured expertly grilled steak, crave-worthy small plates, seasonal sides like white asparagus, and churros to finish. Thoughtful service from Jared and Luis, paired with great conversation and new friends, made the evening linger long after the last bite.
Breakfast, Disney-Style Four Seasons also delivers one of the most joyful Disney experiences I’ve ever had: Good Morning Breakfast with Goofy & Friends at Ravello. Options include made-to-order omelets, pancakes with a full topping bar, waffles, French toast, hot cinnamon rolls, fresh fruit, pastries, smoothies, and more. Servers Donovan and Kristen kept everything flowing seamlessly, while professional photography, instantly available through the Walt Disney World app, made it effortless to stay present.
Watch my videos from adventures in Florida:
Spa Time Between adventures, I carved out time at the Spa at Four Seasons Orlando, beginning with the Healing Honey treatment. Warm honey, soothing techniques, and extra-wide treatment tables made it deeply restorative. My therapist, Efrain, delivered one of those rare treatments that feels not just relaxing, but genuinely renewing. Afterward, I lingered in the light-filled solarium, letting the experience fully settle in, the perfect pause between high-energy adventures and indulgent evenings.
Bucket-List Dive at EPCOT One of the most unforgettable moments of the trip happened underwater at EPCOT Seas Adventures – DiveQuest. Inside the 5.7-million-gallon aquarium, I fulfilled a lifelong bucket-list dream: scuba diving alongside a hammerhead shark. Surrounded by sharks, rays, and sea turtles in calm, crystal-clear water, the experience was exhilarating and peaceful.
Top Tier at Reunion Kissimmee adds another dimension entirely. Known as the “vacation home capital of the world,” the area offers homes across a wide range of sizes and price points, delivering true affordable luxury for families and groups. Our night at a Top Tier at Reunion vacation home was fun and fabulous. We enjoyed a two-lane bowling alley, golf simulator, basketball court, and game room, flowing into a catered dinner, live music, and drinks by the pool. With features like themed rooms, an elevator, and resort-style amenities, it felt less like a rental and more like a private playground designed for celebration.
Wild Florida Kissimmee’s appeal isn’t only man-made. I climbed aboard an airboat with Wild Florida, a family-owned operation, gliding across wetlands and spotting alligators in their natural habitat, a thrilling reminder of central Florida’s wild beauty.
Timeless Traditions and Charm Lunch at the iconic Columbia Restaurant, family-owned since 1905, offered a connection to tradition. Their legendary original salad remains unchanged, a delicious symbol of continuity in a region where many businesses are proudly multigenerational. A visit to Celebration, Disney’s thoughtfully designed town inspired by EPCOT’s original ideals, revealed charming streets, lakeside paths, and a sense of community that feels both nostalgic and intentional.
Watch my interview about my stay at Four Seasons Orlando on The Jet Set TV:
Read more of my articles: Experiencing Every Kind of Magic in Kissimmee, Four Seasons Orlando: Where Luxury, Sunshine, and Storybook Magic Meet, Where Disney Magic Goes Underwater: Scuba Diving at EPCOT, I Expected Crowds And Chaos In Central Florida, But What I Found Was Silence, Beauty, And Real Emotion, and click here for more articles and social media links.
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