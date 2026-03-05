Diving, Luxury and Wild Discoveries in Central Florida on The Jet Set TV

On The Jet Set TV with Nikki Noya, I explored Central Florida in a way that showed just how diverse and unexpected this region can be — from luxury resorts to underwater adventures, from wildlife encounters to charming small towns. Watch the interview:

EPCOT dazzles. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind remains one of the most exhilarating rides anywhere — a spinning, storytelling, fully immersive blast through space that reminds you why Disney sets the global bar.

But here’s the surprise: I didn’t just ride attractions at EPCOT. I went under them.

Scuba diving inside The Seas at EPCOT is one of the most extraordinary ways to experience Disney magic. With dive guide Kenny Dyal leading the way, I descended into the 5.7-million-gallon saltwater aquarium — gliding past sea turtles, my first-ever hammerhead shark, eagle rays, and schools of shimmering fish while park guests watched from the other side of the glass. It was serene, cinematic, and utterly surreal. One of the highlights? Sharing the best underwater selfie ever with my friend Mikkel Woodruff, and giving high-fives through the glass to excited kids on the other side — a real-life mermaid moment.

Luxury anchored the adventure at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World®. Tucked within a residential setting yet minutes from the parks, the property offered a refined counterbalance to high-energy days. Think tranquil adults-only pools, elevated dining, impeccable service, and private park views that made nightly fireworks feel personal. Breakfast with Goofy? Check. Dinner on the rooftop at Capa Steakhouse? Absolutely. Every moment combined indulgence with Disney magic seamlessly.

At Top Tier by Reunion, I discovered next-level accommodations in the Vacation Home Capital of the United States. These are not typical vacation rentals — they’re expansive, design-forward properties built for gathering: private pools, home theaters, themed bunk rooms, chef kitchens, game rooms, and outdoor lounges for multigenerational travel. From bowling strikes in the private alley, swings on the golf simulator, basketball games, to a catered dinner with live music and drinks by the pool, it felt like a private resort in every sense.

From the man-made to the nature-made, Wild Florida offered a complete contrast. I climbed aboard my first-ever airboat and skimmed across the headwaters of the Everglades, wind whipping, water spraying, scanning the surface for movement. We spotted alligators sunning along the banks, native birds overhead, and the kind of untamed landscape most visitors never see. It was fast, loud, and exhilarating — pure Florida.

And just when the energy peaks, Celebration shifts the tempo. Designed with walkable streets and lakeside paths, it feels like stepping into a different rhythm. I wandered past pastel facades, paused by the water, and settled in at Columbia Restaurant for their legendary 1905 Salad — tableside, theatrical, timeless. It reminded me that Central Florida isn’t just adrenaline; it’s also ease.

From Orlando to Kissimmee, you can move from scuba diving with sharks, to luxury resort relaxation, to private vacation estates, to airboat wildlife encounters, to charming town squares — all in one seamless itinerary.

This is the Central Florida I shared on The Jet Set TV with Nikki Noya: dynamic, diverse, and far more expansive than a single headline. From the parks, to the wild, to refined stays, to the unexpected, it’s a place where you find your own treasures — and unforgettable adventures await. Watch the full segment here.

