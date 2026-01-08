Veganuary Soup Recipes

January is Veganuary, a time where people are encouraged to try out a vegan diet; perfect for those healthy eating New Years’ resolutions. It is also National Soup Month, a holiday started by Campbell’s in 1984, touting the benefits of soup, especially during the colder winter months. The following recipes combine these two “celebrations” to give you delicious, nutritious and warm options to try out.

At the Culinary Judaics Academy (CJA), they love to make hearty, warming soups this time of year. “They feed the body and soul,” chef-educator and CJA founder Danny Corsun told The Journal.

Corsun’s recipe for white bean soup isn’t just delicious, it comes with major Jewish connections. “In Judaism, white beans — mentioned in the Bible alongside lentils — represent nourishment and simplicity, staples of the ancient Israelite diet,” he said. “They later became central to Shabbat dishes like cholent, symbolizing comfort, preparation and the value of rest and sustenance.”

Enjoy!

Culinary Judaics Academy’s White Bean Soup

1 large onion

1 cup chopped carrots

3 celery stalks

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

16 oz dried large lima beans or Northern Beans (dried is far better than canned but the latter is an okay back-up – if going canned you’ll need three 16 oz cans)

32 oz. of veggie stock (either homemade or store bought; can substitute water)

3 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp garlic herb seasoning

1 tsp Cajun or blackening seasoning

Salt and Pepper to taste

Optional: For added protein, you can add one 14 oz. brick of soft silken tofu and blend it into soup with other ingredients

If going the dried beans versus canned route: Bring a pot of water to a boil and add beans. Reduce heat, cover the pot and simmer beans until fork tender (about 30 minutes). Drain beans and set aside.

Dice onion, carrots and celery and sauté with olive oil in separate pot. Season with salt, pepper, garlic and Cajun spices. Once onions are translucent, roughly chop the tofu (if using) and add to the onion/celery mixture along with roughly chopped parsley. Continue to sauté for another 3 minutes.

FYI, the tofu provides incredible protein and once completely blended into the soup, it’s undetectable visually and taste-wise so it’s a great (and sneaky) way for parents to make sure children are getting the proper protein in their diet. It also serves as a thickening agent for the soup, if you like your soup hearty.

At this point, stir in ¾ of the cooked beans and then add stock. Bring the mixture to a boil, lower heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Using a blender, blend the soup until it’s the texture you want. Stick blenders are great for a more rustic consistency. If you want a smoother soup, use a stand blender, but be sure to tightly hold the top down with a towel and be careful of the splattering hot liquid!

Once the soup is blended to a smooth and creamy consistency, return to the pot and add the remaining beans. Stir thoroughly and let simmer for an additional 5 minutes. Check for seasoning and then serve with a crispy baguette or parmesan crisp as a garnish.

Pam Stein’s roasted vegetable and lentil stew is the perfect recipe for this time of year: simple to prepare, deeply flavorful and built from wholesome ingredients. “What makes this dish special is its balance of textures and tastes,” Stein, founder of In Pam’s Kitchen, told The Journal. “Carrots, parsnips, potatoes and sweet potatoes are roasted until golden, bringing both sweetness and depth to the dish. Lentils provide a protein‑rich base, while onions, garlic and spices like smoked paprika and cumin add savory complexity.”

This hearty recipe is kosher, vegetarian and gluten-free. Pair it with crusty bread or cornbread for a rustic, comforting and delicious way to celebrate soup-centric Veganuary.

“It’s great for family dinners, potlucks or just a quiet night when you want something nourishing but don’t feel like fussing,” she said. “As a bonus, it freezes nicely, so you can stash a few portions away for those ‘I don’t want to cook’ evenings.”

Roasted Vegetable and Lentil Stew

Yield: Serves 4-6

1 cup petite baby carrots

1 cup parsnips, peeled and chopped

2 cups russet potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 cup leeks, chopped

4 cloves garlic, run through a press

1 tsp dried parsley

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp ground cumin

1 cup dried green or brown lentils

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes, do not drain

Crusty bread or cornbread, for serving

Optional: Feeling spicy? Add ¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper along with the other spices

Preheat oven to 400°F.

In a large bowl toss the carrots, parsnips, potatoes and sweet potatoes with the salt, pepper and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil.

In a single layer, spread the vegetables onto a baking sheet and roast for 25–30 minutes until golden and tender. Remove from the oven and set aside.

While the vegetables are roasting, in a large pot set over medium heat, warm remaining olive oil. Sauté leeks for 5 minutes until softened. Add the garlic and continue to cook for 30 seconds. Stir in the parsley, thyme, smoked paprika, and cumin. Add cayenne pepper here, if using.

Raise heat to medium-high. Add the dried lentils, vegetable broth and diced tomatoes. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat and simmer for 25–30 minutes, or until lentils are tender.

Stir in the roasted vegetables. Simmer for an additional 5 minutes.

Transfer to bowls and serve warm with crusty bread or cornbread.

Cover and refrigerate leftovers for up to 2 days.