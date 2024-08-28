Chef Susan Feniger and Others Are Cooking for Kamala

On Thursday, Aug. 29, 55 chefs – and more than 15,000 foodies – will come together in support of Cooking for Kamala.

The online event, which runs from 5 – 6:30pm PT, is the latest in a series of Zooms designed to inspire and energize supporters and fans of the vice president/Democratic nominee for president Kamala Harris.

“In Jewish families, so much is about sharing special moments around food,” chef Susan Feniger told The Journal.

The second gentleman is Jewish. Plus, it’s known that Harris loves to cook.

“Helping support Kamala in this way feels very Jewish,” Feniger said

Spearheaded by chefs Feniger, Suzanne Goin and Stuart O’Keeffe, and with the support of congressman Eric Swalwell (D- Dublin), Cooking for Kamala will be hosted by Padma Lakshmi and Joel McHale and feature a variety of chefs and Harris-Walz surrogates.

Feniger, Goin and O’Keeffe will demonstrate quick versions of three of Harris’ favorite dishes. This includes Feniger’s Straight From the Coconut Tree Cookies; they’re “sort of macaroon-y,” she said.

Recipe is below.

Feniger had been thinking about doing something revolving around cooking to support Harris, when, the next day, she got a text from someone on Rep. Swalwell’s team. They asked if she’d be interested in putting something like this together. Feniger started working with Goin and O’Keeffe. The response has been amazing. Other Jewish chefs in attendance include Ruth Reichl, Nancy Silverton and Jonathan Waxman.

“What makes these “for Kamala” Zooms so powerful is they are informative,” Feniger said. “And also there is so much enthusiasm.”

The event is free, though people can donate, whether or not they attend.

“People are able to celebrate and be energized with likeminded people,” she said. “To have 15,000, or 20,000 people all on the same page is amazing.”

Straight From the Coconut Tree Cookies

Makes 20 to 24 cookies

1 cup pecan halves

1 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

2 ½ cups sweetened shredded coconut

½ cup chopped dried apricots

½ cup chopped semisweet chocolate or chocolate morsels

7 ounces canned sweetened condensed milk

Preheat the oven to 325°F.

Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper, or use a nonstick pan.

Toss the pecans in the melted butter to evenly coat. Spread the nuts on an ungreased baking sheet and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden and aromatic. Set aside to cool, and then roughly chop. Place the chopped pecans and remaining ingredients in a bowl and mix with a wooden spoon until moistened.

Spoon about 2 tablespoons of batter for each cookie onto the lined cookie sheet and gently flatten to circles of about 2¼ inches in diameter. (These cookies do not spread.)

Bake for 10 minutes or until the coconut turns very pale golden, being careful not to over brown. Transfer to racks to cool.