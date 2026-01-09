Netflix Hit ‘Stranger Things’ Ends with Controversial Finale

Finales of hit TV shows come weighted with heavy expectations. “Stranger Things,” the Netflix hit which ended its run on New Year’s Eve, had a large loyal following. Matt and Ross Duffer, the show’s creators, likely felt pressure to deliver a satisfying finale for a show whose final and fifth season reportedly had a budget of $480 million with more than a dozen characters who get screen time. It’s also one of the most popular shows of our time.

The series focuses on a group of teens in a small Indiana town, rocked by the sudden disappearance of two of them and the emergence of a girl with superpowers named Eleven, played by Milly Bobby Brown.

They discover what they suspect is an alternate world called “The Upside Down” that is dark, dangerous and contains past memories. They were horrified to see a faceless monster with sharp teeth known as a Demogorgon and they learn the one who controls them is a monster named Vecna, who also takes human form as Henry. Eleven and others have been treated harshly and been experimented on by Dr. Martin Brenner (a captivating Matthew Modine) who is at times sadistic and other times can be nurturing.

The best moment of the finale is when we see full details of the villain’s origin story. The adult Henry watches his memory of himself as a young boy. In a cave, he beats a man with a stone, who warns him about the danger of the mysterious objects he takes out of the man’s briefcase. British actor Jamie Campbell Bower is one of the best villains you will see, with piercing eyes and an ability to be both handsome and haunting. In the finale, he takes the form of Mr. Whatsit, who looks innocent wearing glasses and a sweater, but actually has nefarious intentions. Sadie Sink, the best actress in the show, dazzles as Max, a female student who skateboards, is good at video games, and feels guilty that she wished ill against her brother because he was abusive, and then was killed by the monster.

Jewish actor Noah Schnapp (who was criticized on social media for making Zionist statements) shines in the last episode as Will, who in the previous episode gives a moving speech about being gay and wanting to maintain the support of family and friends. Having newly discovered he has superpowers and can get inside the mind of the monster, he steps up to try and help. Winona Ryder, who identifies as Jewish, puts the show on solid ground as Will’s mother, Joyce, who people think is crazy when she thinks she hears her son in the wall of their home. She straddles the line between wacky and likeable.

Ryder has superb chemistry with David Harbour, who plays Hopper, a police officer who takes care of Eleven and treats her like a daughter. Two actors of Jewish descent who were raised Christian are Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, a leader of the friend group who is reluctant to tell Eleven he loves her, and Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, a tech-savvy and hilarious kid, who in many ways is the soul of the show. Brett Gelman (who spoke at events in support of Israel after Oct. 7) shows jaw-dropping comedic skills here as investigator Murray Bauman. His role is one for the ages. He does karate chops, pretends to be a crazed Russian pilot named Yuri and artfully gives suggestions to young men, saying they should be more proactive with the women they want to date. Though Jewish comedian Paul Reiser doesn’t have a comic role, as Dr. Sam Owens, he is the show’s moral compass. He argues that Eleven should not be treated as a prisoner and should have the choice to do what she sees is correct.

Many fans wondered if the Duffers would end the series on a cliffhanger or give concrete resolution. Would Mike and Eleven move away to a place with waterfalls? Would they even survive the battle against Vecna? The finale was controversial for two reasons. First, it left the fate of one major character up to interpretation, which some may find unsatisfying. In addition, the biggest emotional pull of the show was the romance between Mike and Eleven, yet the finale only had a quick scene between the two that felt rushed and forced, while more screen time was given to characters of little importance. The strength of the show was an ability to get you to care about so many characters, but in the finale, you have to go with your bread and butter, not the buffet.

The visuals, performances and sound are top notch. The show that deals with racism, homophobia, the 1980s, the Cold War and bullying, delivers a mostly satisfying ending. It’s also brilliant to use Prince’s “When Doves Cry,” not only due to the song being great, but because it fits since innocent people are murdered by the monster, with blood coming down their eyes like tears.

Though love triangles have become cliché, I like how the Duffers handle the relationship between Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) in an unexpected fashion. Maya Hawke, the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, is fine as quirky young woman who is at times purposely annoying.

“Stranger Things” is one of the most addictive shows around. It will thrill almost everyone, as long as you’re a fan of shows that deal with fantasy or the supernatural.

“Stranger Things” is a rare show that people of all ages can enjoy. And in 2026, the idea of monsters coming from the sky doesn’t sound as strange as it used to.