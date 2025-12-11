‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’: A Story of Justice, Resilience and Reclaiming One’s Narrative

You might think that you know all about the story of Amanda Knox, the young American student who was arrested in Italy for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher. The case was widely covered by the media in 2007 and in the years that followed. There were a Lifetime movie and a couple of documentaries, but none of them told the story from Knox’s perspective or went as in depth as the Hulu series, “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.”

The eight-part series, starring Grace Van Patten, follows 20-year-old Amanda as she arrives in Italy for her semester abroad. Weeks later, she is wrongfully accused of the murder of her roommate and sentenced to 26 years in prison. The saga received worldwide attention, with many tabloids and media outlets depicting her as a “sex-crazed she-devil” and “Foxy Knoxy” — tropes meant to sensationalize the story.

Perhaps there is no one better equipped to understand what it is like to face the scrutiny of the mainstream media than the show’s executive producer, Monica Lewinsky. Back in the 1990s, the former White House intern received her own public and media backlash for her affair with President Bill Clinton.

She has since taken power back into her own hands and become a producer in Hollywood.

“I find them both to be pretty inspiring women, two of the strongest women I had the fortune to meet,” said K.J. Steinberg, the series creator, in an interview with The Journal. “I think that there are very few people in the world that can understand them as they do each other. I really prize everything that I learned from them about resilience and strength and integrating the worse part of their lives into their current identity and really reclaiming their narratives.”

Steinberg spent six months away from her sons and husband filming in Europe and Canada, returning for brief vacations. She spent many hours talking with Knox, who is happily married today and a mother of two.

“One of the things that surprised and impressed me the most about her is that she didn’t look at the world in anger, and she had every reason to, given what had happened to her.”

Steinberg is a successful writer and producer who previously worked on “This Is Us,” which became a cultural phenomenon and went on to have a successful six-season run.

“I was just talking about it with my husband the other night, how proud I am to have written on that show and have a thread in its fabric,” said Steinberg, who served as both a producer and writer on the series.

Speaking about what drew her to Amanda Knox’s story, she said that we are living in a time of political and cultural misinformation, when people often believe what they read without doing the due diligence and are quick to jump to conclusions.

“Her story felt very relevant. It felt microcosmic in a way, like a study of the ecosystem in which a miscarriage of justice was done to Amanda Knox — not only through her wrongful conviction and imprisonment, but also through the way society treated her when she attempted to reenter her life after coming back home,” she said.

Steinberg said one of the most challenging aspects of creating the show was deciding what to leave out. “So many things ended up on the cutting room floor. The hardest part of shooting the series was dealing with the Italian legal counsel. I could have earned a law degree just trying to get this project off the ground. The threshold for defamation is very different in Italy than in the U.S.”

When the worst terror attack in Israel occurred on Oct. 7, 2023, she witnessed how public misinformation affected Israel and contributed to a rise in antisemitism. Later, as she sat in the writers’ room, she felt hurt — not because of anything said to her, but because of what was left unsaid. Not one word of support or concern.

“While I created an incredibly safe space for all the darkness of Amanda’s story and Meredith Kercher and Raffaele Sollecito’s story, and even though we were so open about the racism and sexism and misogyny, religion — all of these things that made the veins of what was running through the body of this terrifying story we were writing about — the subject of Israel and Oct. 7 was something that nobody touched,” she said.

“There was a climate of uncertainty, never really knowing what the other person next to you think and feels about something that has happened that is exceedingly traumatic and terrifying and deeply meaningful and profound to you,” she said. “And frankly there was a part of me that didn’t want to know if someone with whom I was working with, wasn’t compassionate toward what had happened to the victims of the Oct. 7 attack.”

People in Hollywood, who were so quick to show their support for Ukraine during its war with Russia, kept mum when it came to the Israeli victims of the war. Steinberg admitted she was hurt by the silence. As someone running a writers’ room, she didn’t feel comfortable raising the subject for fear of reprisal in a leadership role.

She was right to be careful. Many people in the industry were heavily influenced by social media and pro-Palestinian rhetoric that spread misinformation about Israel-Gaza war. Then came the open pledge letter in September 2025 calling on “film workers” — actors, directors, producers, and others in the industry — to boycott film institutions, production companies, broadcasters, festivals, cinemas, and other companies connected to Israel.

“It was shocking for me to see,” said Steinberg. “I was already crushed and deeply disappointed that the Writers Guild didn’t condemn the attack [on Israel]. It felt like a personal betrayal. It was a very painful time.”

Steinberg remained committed to portraying the story not only through Knox’s eyes, but also highlighting the human side of her former prosecutor, Giuliano Mignini.

One of the more fascinating revelations of the series was the meeting Knox had with Mignini, in Italy in 2022. The meeting came after a few years of corresponding. Knox sought to understand his motivations and find reconciliation, transforming her view of him from a “boogeyman” to a real person. They’ve maintained contact since.

“I heard that Mignini really loved the series, which is a great compliment to me. I find it very meaningful that he was able to see that we put out there a nuanced and fair depiction of his humanity.”

When Steinberg started in the entertainment industry, she wanted to be an actor. “I was acting and singing since I was three.”

She went to Northwestern and studied theater, but after she took a writing class and won a prestigious award, she had a change of heart. “I felt like my writing can have an impact and I can amplify my voice through that medium,” she said.

After four years of working closely with Knox, Steinberg’s series serves as a form of closure for the woman who spent four years in prison for a crime she didn’t commit, finally allowing her story to be told on her own terms.