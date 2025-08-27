New Series Spotlights Israel’s Unexpected Allies

ILTV’s Lidar Lazi is the new host of “ONE-on-ONE,” a digital series sponsored by Israel Bonds that features in-depth conversations focused on challenging assumptions and sparking new perspectives.

The series kicked off its first episode on August 20, featuring an interview with Rawan Osman, aSyrian-born political activist who opened up about her journey from anti-Israel indoctrination to becoming a proud Zionist.

Growing up in Lebanon, Osman was taught just one narrative about her neighbors to the south: Israel was the enemy.

“Back in my days, we had three TV channels,” said Osman. “So it doesn’t matter on which side of the political spectrum you came, everybody – they all told a consistent story about the Zionist entity, the neighbors in the South, the assailants.”

Without access to alternative viewpoints, Osman absorbed messages portraying Israelis and Jews as oppressors.

It wasn’t until she moved to Strasbourg, France, at the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011 that her perspective shifted dramatically. Not only was she exposed to unrestricted information for the first time in her life, but living in the Jewish Quarter of the city, Osman came face-to-face with Jewish people – a moment she remembers vividly.

“Upon the first encounter, I had a panic attack, but that incident shook me to my core and led me to ask, for the first time, ‘why?’ because I was sharing the same space, in a grocery store, with a Jew, the enemy. Why was the Jew the enemy? And that started my journey discovering how intensively brainwashed and lied to we were.”

Stories like Osman’s inspired ILTV and Israel Bonds to create “ONE-on-ONE.” By featuring unlikely allies, the series seeks to dismantle stereotypes and host honest conversations about identity, courage and Israel’s place in the world beyond the Jewish community.

“Human beings are indeed equal; we have equal rights, but we also have equal responsibilities,” Osman said in the episode. “Human beings are equal, but cultures are not. If cultures were equal, why do hundreds of millions aspire to relocate to the West they very much loathe and seek to destroy?”

The digital series, which plans to release new episodes monthly, hopes to elevate voices that bring new perspectives to Israel’s story and encourage viewers to invest in Israel’s future.

“Investing in Israel is a statement of values and a stake in Israel’s future,” added Laura Stein, Israel Bonds Board Member, following the interview. “Not only is it a financial investment, it is a connection with Israel.”

Through “ONE-on-ONE,” Israel Bonds hopes to inspire audiences to see Israel as a place of shared values, providing viewers with candid conversations while highlighting the bravery of those who step forward as allies at a most critical time, not only for Israel, but also for the American Jewish community.

Newly released FBI data revealed that hate crimes against Jews in the United States reached an all-time high in 2024, accounting for nearly 70% of all religion-based hate crimes. Although Jews only account for about 2% of the U.S. population, the new FBI report found that hate crimes against Jews accounted for over 17% of all reported hate crimes in the country in 2024.

The findings make clear the urgent need for platforms like “ONE-on-ONE” where dialogue and a deeper understanding of the situation in Israel and Gaza are accessible, inspiring continued support for Israel from viewers everywhere.

Since October 7, Israel Bonds has reported record-breaking support, with over $5 billion in sales globally. But not all support is financial, as Osman’s shift in perspective proves. Using your voice is also an investment in Israel’s future.

“It took a very long time for me to publicly declare that I stand with Israel,” added Osman. “Every time I [visit], my bond with Israel becomes stronger. I see a lot of potential – tremendous potential – in the people and the country. To me, Israel is a miracle.”

The series will continue in September with Nathanial Buzcolic, or NateBuzz as he’s known on social media, an Australian-born actor and born-again Christian who uses his platform to speak out in support of Israel and against antisemitism to Christian audiences.

The first episode featuring Rawan Osman is now available on Israel Bonds’ YouTube channel. To subscribe to view the next episode, visit: https://iltvisrael.com/one_on_one_nate