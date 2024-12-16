Feld Entertainment Bringing Disney on Ice to LA Just in Time for Hanukkah

Now through January 5, Disney on Ice presents Magic in the Stars is in Los Angeles and surrounding areas – just in time to take the family for Hanukkah. The four-week run is happening in Anaheim, Ontario, Long Beach and Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena December 19-22, and has morning and evening shows available.

The show features 56 Disney characters including Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Moana, Elsa, Anna, Woody, Asha and many more favorites. Feld Entertainment, owned by the Jewish family the Felds, runs Disney on Ice. Along with the beloved characters, it’ll be comprised of high-energy figure skating, stunning set designs and exciting acrobatics.

“Children are really my favorite group of people to perform for,” said Joe Jacobsen, a Team USA turned Disney on Ice cast member who is now the show’s performance director. “The children are so enthusiastic, and it’s a time for families to really come together. They are focused on connection with each other.”

According to Jacobsen, who played Flynn Ryder, the wanted thief in “Tangled,” was previously a competitive figure skater with Team USA. Now, he is based in Florida and staying busy with the tour.

“We go from September to April, and you can feel the energy of the crowd increase as we get closer to the holiday season,” he said. “We do 12 shows a week depending on the market we’re in. Sometimes, during busy engagements, it can be even more than 12.”

Feld Entertainment not only runs Disney on Ice; its other holdings include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Monster Jam and Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Irvin Feld, originally a music promoter who discovered Paul Anka and arranged shows for The Beatles, Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole, bought Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey in 1967. His son Kenneth Feld now operates the company with his three daughters.

According to Jacobsen, members of the cast and crew of Disney on Ice celebrate the holidays with each other while on the road.

“We have people who celebrate every holiday touring with us,” he said. “I love how inclusive and widespread our audiences and cast and crew who travel with us are.”

This year’s show begins with Jiminy Cricket as he welcomes the audience and demonstrates that magic begins with a wish – then goes into a segment with Asha from “Wish,” who makes a plea to the stars, just like she did in the film. Other pieces include Elsa and Anna skating to “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2,” the Madrigal family from “Encanto” performing along with “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and an appearance from Moana as she sets sail on her canoe into the open ocean.

Children ages 13 and younger are encouraged to come to the performances dressed as their favorite characters and sing and dance along to the music.

“You get a sense of the good energy in the world [at the show],” Jacobsen said. “I hope everyone comes out and sees it. I look forward to seeing a nice big crowd in Southern California.”