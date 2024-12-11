Jewish Subjects Get Top Nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes

The nominations for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday morning, and there are dozens of Jewish connections.

Three films with Jewish subjects are nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama: “The Brutalist” which follows a Holocaust survivor in post-World War II America; “A Complete Unknown” about Jewish singer-songwriter Bob Dylan; and “September 5,” about ABC Sports coverage of the terror attacks against the Israeli Olympic Team at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich.

Jewish actor, writer and producer Jesse Eisenberg is nominated for three Golden Globes— all for his film, “A Real Pain.” The film is about two Jewish cousins who travel to Poland for a Holocaust history tour and their contend with their own Jewish identities. Eisenberg produced the film which is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. He is also nominated for his lead performance as an actor, and for Best Screenplay. He was previously nominated for a Golden Globe for his starring role as Mark Zuckerberg in the 2010 film, “The Social Network.” In total, “A Real Pain” is nominated for four Golden Globes.

Joining actor Eisenberg in the category of Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy is Jewish actor Gabriel LaBelle. In “Saturday Night,” LaBelle plays the Jewish writer and producer of “Saturday Night Live,” Lorne Michaels (who was born Lorne David Lipowitz).

Also nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy is the film “Emilia Pérez.” Without spoiling too much, a part of the film takes place in Israel. “Emilia Pérez” leads the Golden Globe field with ten total nominations.

Jewish actor Adrien Brody is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his lead role as Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor László Tóth in “The Brutalist.” Brody’s only other Golden Globe nomination was also for playing a Holocaust survivor in the film “The Pianist” as composer Władysław Szpilman. “The Brutalist” is nominated for seven total Golden Globes.

In the same category, actor Timothée Chalamet is nominated for his role as Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.” The film is nominated for three total Golden Globes.

Actress Kate Winslet is nominated for two acting Golden Globes — one of which is for her dramatic lead role in the film “Lee.” Winslet plays Lee Miller, a Vogue Magazine photojournalist who documented the horrors at the Buchenwald and Dachau concentration camps. Winslet also executive produced the film.

“By photographing people and situations, [Miller] of course has to look down into the image, which gave her the opportunity to always step inside and be with those voiceless victims, be in those train carriages full of corpses, and to be utterly present so that she could visually represent those voiceless victims whose stories may otherwise never have been told,” Winslet said at a screening of “Lee” at the Museum of Tolerance in last September. When Miller’s son Tony met Winslet for the first time, he told her, “I have hoped that you might play my mother since I saw you in ‘Sense and Sensibility.’”

Jewish actor Jeremy Strong is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his role as lawyer Roy Cohn in the Donald Trump biopic, “The Apprentice.” Previously, Strong was nominated twice for his acting role on the HBO series “Succession,” winning once for his role in season three.

“Nobody Wants This,” the Netflix show about the romantic relationship between a rabbi and agnostic woman, is nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Creator Erin Foster and Showrunner Jenni Konner are both Jewish.

San Fernando Valley native and Jewish actress Mikey Madison is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, for her starring role in “Anora” — a film about a Russian stripper in Brooklyn.

Jewish composer Hans Zimmer is nominated for Best Original Score for “Dune: Part Two.” This is Zimmer’s 15th Golden Globe nomination. He won three times for Best Original Score for “The Lion King” (1994), “Gladiator” and “Dune.”

Jewish Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his role in “Presumed Innocent.” This is his third Golden Globe nomination, having been nominated in the past for acting in the films “Love & Other Drugs” and “Nightcrawler.”

Jewish Actor Adam Brody is nominated for a Golden Globe for the first time for his starring role as Rabbi Noah Roklov in the Netflix series “Nobody Wants This.” In the same category, Jewish actor Jason Segel received his first Golden Globe nomination for his starring role as therapist Jimmy Laird in the Apple TV+ series “Shrinking.”

Jewish comedian and actress Hannah Einbinder is nominated for the third time for a Golden Globe for her role as Ava Daniels on the Max series, “Hacks.” This year she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress on Television.

Jewish actor Harrison Ford is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for his role as Dr. Paul Rhoades on “Shrinking.” It’s Ford’s fifth acting Golden Globe nomination. He won the Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2002 Golden Globes ceremony. Also nominated for Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television is Jewish actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach is nominated for his role as Richie Jerimovich on the Hulu series “The Bear.” Moss-Bachrach was nominated for a Golden Globe for the same role during the show’s first season. This year, “The Bear” has five total Golden Globe nominations —the most for any television series.

Comedians Adam Sandler (“Adam Sandler: Love You”) and Seth Meyers (“Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking”) were both nominated for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. Previously at the Golden Globes, Sandler was nominated for Best Actor for his lead role in “Punch-Drunk Love.” Meyers hosted the 75th Golden Globe Awards in 2018.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards Ceremony will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on January 5, 2025. The show will air on CBS and Paramount+ and will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.