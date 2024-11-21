Comedy Fantasy Camp, with Teacher Jay Leno, Returns This January

For over two decades, local sports agent and music tour producer David Fishof has been running Rock ’n Roll Fantasy Camp. At this camp, people can sign up to jam with and learn from rockstars like Gene Simmons, Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper and Nancy Wilson.

Three years ago, while promoting his documentary about his camp, “Rock Camp: The Movie,” Fishof went on “The Adam Carolla Show.” It was there that Carolla came up with an idea: Why not run a fantasy camp for comedy?

“I told Adam, ‘That’s my dream, but can you help me secure other comics?’” Fishof told The Journal. “He called me one day and said, ‘I proposed it to Jay Leno.’ We did our first camp, and it sold out fast.”

From Jan. 23-26, Comedy Fantasy Camp is returning – with Leno and Carolla on board once again, along with Natasha Leggero, Brad Williams, Patrick Warburton and Daniel Lobell, among others, as the comedy coaches and teachers.

For four days, 50-60 campers will learn how to write a standup comedy set, and the camp will culminate with a performance at The Hollywood Improv. Many of the campers do not aspire to be comedians – they are simply professionals, like doctors and lawyers, who want to have fun for four days and learn a new skill under the guidance of some of the most prominent comedians around.

“The campers have incredible mentors,” said Fishof. “And you don’t have to want to be a comic to attend. As Jay Leno says, for anyone who is in sales or business, it’s best to learn comedy.”

In a statement, Leno said, “Writing jokes is the hardest thing in the world. Words have power; you need to learn how to use them.”

Though Fishof’s career has mostly focused on sports and music – he booked tours for the Monkees and Turtles and produced eight Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band tours – one of his first loves was comedy. When he was just getting started, he booked acts in the Catskills, the birthplace of American Jewish comedy, and worked with comics like Henny Youngman, Rodney Dangerfield, Milton Berle, Jan Murray and Freddie Roman.

“I always dreamed of being a comic,” he said.

As an observant Jew, the Comedy Fantasy Camp founder said he admires Leno for his commitment to Israel.

“He went to Jerusalem a few years ago and MCed the Genesis Prize Award Ceremony and has appeared many times for United Hatzalah,” he said. “He’s a real friend of Israel.”

Fishof is currently in Israel producing a documentary about 10 Israelis he brought to Los Angeles to participate in Rock ’n Roll Fantasy Camp this past March. Participants included drummer Tuval Haim, whose brother Yotam was one of the hostages accidentally killed by the IDF; Bar Rudaeff, whose father was taken hostage; and Valeria Dvorkin, who had friends who were taken hostage and killed on Oct. 7. They performed alongside rock legends in Hollywood and at a Creative Community for Peace event in Beverly Hills.

“I realized how much music is healing to these folks,” Fishof said. “If music can heal, laughing and comedy are even more healing.”

Learn more about the camp by visiting Comedyfantasycamp.com.