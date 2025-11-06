A Problem-Solving Politician for the Future

“This country will be the same as I grew up. One where I can wear my Star of David out as I did growing up. I want the same for my daughter and every Jewish American,” said Republican Ohio Rep. Max Miller, 36, in response to my question about the stunning normalization of antisemitism, both in the U.S. and globally.
“My father taught me when I was just a small boy that when faced with this kind of hate, we need to keep our chest up and go about our business,” he added. “That is how we win. We will not back down, we will not cower, we will not be intimidated. I will continue to speak truth to power. I will not condone hate and antisemitism within our country or the world.”
Miller is one of only three Jewish Republicans in Congress. During his first term in 2023, he introduced legislation that stripped Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) of her assignment on the Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar has been a key figure in radicalizing Democrats against Israel and the Jewish people (“It’s all about the Benjamins”).
Indeed, in his two years in office Miller has already gained a reputation as a fearless legislator who gets stuff done. “He’s the best problem-solving member you have never heard of,” Nancy Jacobson, founder and CEO of the centrist group No Labels, said. Or as President Trump put it: “A passion — he’s got a passion for this country like you wouldn’t believe.”
A Marine reservist who worked on Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns and in the White House before running for office in Ohio’s 7th Congressional district, Miller has had to endure attacks from the left, culminating in a hit piece in Politico, which tried to paint him as “privileged” and “elitist” for the sin of having been born into a prominent, hard-working family. An astute politician, he understands that today’s left is unable to appreciate a smart, proud Jewish guy who refuses to bow down to extremism. His take on New York Democratic Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani sums it up:
“He represents the worst brand of politics that is ascendant on the American left. This is about the very real, very ugly face of antisemitism that is exploding on the American Left. New York City, which has the largest Jewish population outside Israel, is about to elect a communist, antisemitic mayor who pals around with known jihadist co-conspirators of terror attacks, who called to globalize the intifada and spews dangerous rhetoric.
“This is a serious time for America’s future, and the future of Jewish Americans within it.”
Strong Jewish identity
Miller was raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio, in a Conservative kosher home. “Growing up, being Jewish was a huge part of my life,” he told me. Every Friday, his grandparents hosted 30-40 people for Shabbat dinner. His grandparents ran Forest City Enterprises, “a real estate company that was started from nothing,” says Miller. “My bubbe was a Republican who ran for Congress in 1980. She is the inspiration and driving force for my public service, and why our family is Republican.”
I asked him what he thought about the growing antisemitism in the GOP, fomented by extremists like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens. “There have always been fringe antisemitic voices in American politics, and these influencers are unfortunately the worst of us in our party. I have been a loud advocate for Israel and the Jewish people, and I will continue to do so.”
On Fox News in July, Miller attributed the global spike in antisemitism to the influence of Iran and Russia. He also directly called out Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) as two members of the House GOP caucus who have engaged in antisemitic rhetoric and actions. “I wish Democrats had the courage to call out those on their side of the aisle,” he added.
Miller is a co-sponsor of the Antisemitism Awareness Act, a bipartisan bill that would require the Department of Education to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, including anti-Zionism is antisemitism, when investigating discrimination claims on college campuses. He’s also a co-sponsor of the Fallen Servicemembers Religious Heritage Restoration Act.
“Every American who puts on the uniform deserves to be remembered with dignity and respect,” Miller said. “Many brave servicemembers made the ultimate sacrifice while defending freedom in World War I and World War II — but due to clerical errors or concerns for their safety during service, their religious identities were not properly recorded. This bill is a meaningful step to correct those errors and ensure these heroes are laid to rest with the honor and dignity they deserve.”
Due to the sheer scale of burials that occurred during World War I and II, hundreds of Jewish American servicemembers killed in action were improperly buried under Latin Cross grave markers, rather than Stars of David. Clerical errors are to blame for many of the improper burials, but some are the result of American Jewish soldiers not wanting to publicly display their faith on dog tags as they fought against Nazi Germany.
Problem solver
Already known as an astute problem solver, Miller was selected by his fellow sophomore Republican members to serve on the Steering Committee, which decides committee membership for members of the Republican conference. He is also a member of the Republican Study Committee and Main Street Caucus.
Miller also sits on the House Ways and Means Committee; the House Agriculture Committee; the Subcommittee on Oversight; the Subcommittee on Work and Welfare; and is the chairman of the Environment Subcommittee of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, He is committed to supporting the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and has argued for moving NASA’s headquarters to Ohio.
“My greatest accomplishments over the last two years are two-fold,” Miller told The Journal. “First, the constituent service work that my office has done, returning nearly $20 million to constituents that they were owed by federal agencies, helping folks get passports and resolving issues with the Veterans Administration, which has been so rewarding and will continue to be a top priority.”
“Second, I was able to deliver significant tax relief to my constituents by passing a bill that makes the standard deduction from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent. Over 90% of taxpayers in my district use the standard deduction, so this helps out the vast majority of my constituents, regardless of political affiliation.
I asked him what he hopes to accomplish moving forward. “As a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, I am committed to delivering more jobs, higher wages, and greater investment in America. Right now, I am working on legislation to bring clarity and parity to the tax code in the cryptocurrency sector. I also formed a Health Advisory Council to help me find solutions to the healthcare challenges the American people are facing. Real solutions, not just Band-Aid fixes. I am committed to building a future that works for families across Northeast Ohio and our country.”
Moral clarity
Miller is not afraid to address complex issues that need immediate attention. In September he wrote an op-ed for The Washington Times on why Cleveland needs the National Guard. “More than 80% of Americans say crime is a ‘major problem.’ My constituents in the suburbs are afraid to go into the city. As elected officials we have a responsibility to protect our communities when local resources are overwhelmed or when local officials refuse to use them.
“This is not about militarizing our neighborhoods; it’s about restoring order and safety … The safety of our citizens is not negotiable. If parents are afraid to let their children play outside, if shop owners fear opening their doors, if commuters dread walking to their cars at night, then we have already failed them. It’s time for action.” Miller has also addressed the contentious issue of China. “Make no mistake, China is America’s adversary; we should not be dependent on China for essential components of American industries.”
He has focused on China’s control of global EV battery manufacturing capacity. “This is not only a threat to American workers but a national security risk. If China’s threatening behavior on the world stage worsens, the Chinese Communist Party could restrict battery exports to the United States and our allies, crushing the American high-tech battery industry and threatening the revitalization of American manufacturing. Reducing the reliance on supply chains controlled by our adversaries is necessary and urgent.”
Political violence
In June, Miller was “run off the road” while driving in his congressional district by a man displaying a Palestinian flag and yelling “death to Israel.” An Ohio resident was later arrested. The incident happened a week after the shooting of two Democratic Minnesota state legislators and their spouses, and a month after two Israeli Embassy staff members were fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.
“As a Marine, a proud Jewish American and a defender of Israel, I will not hide in the face of this blatant antisemitic violence. We need to continue to call out hate of all kinds wherever it is found. On top of that, Congress must continue to send a clear message that antisemitism is against American values and cannot be tolerated. Federal discrimination laws have to be enforced.”
I asked him if he still wears his Star of David every day, in today’s rendition of the 1930s. “Yes,” he said. “Every day.”
We’re no doubt going through the worst antisemitism in a century, but if we are going to get through it, we will need courageous leaders who know how to solve problems and won’t allow this country, Israel, or the West to fall. We will need leaders like Max Leonard Miller, a bipartisan hope for the future.
Karen Lehrman Bloch is editor in chief of White Rose Magazine.
