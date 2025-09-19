Rabbis of LA | 40 Years Down and Many to Go for Rabbi Muskin

In his 40th year as senior rabbi of Young Israel of Century City, Elazar Muskin pronounced himself “happy.” The shul, he said is “booming, and I am working full-time.”

It’s a far cry from 1985, when Rabbi Muskin and his new bride arrived in LA. They found “very little.” In terms of Pico-Robertson, there was Beth Jacob, and it “was the empire. Basically, that was it,” he explained. “There were fewer than 50 families in the shul.”

However, there was immediate proof the community had chosen the right person. “I had a vision,” the Cleveland native whose father and grandfather were Orthodox rabbis said. “I just felt Pico-Robertson was ripe to develop into a thriving Jewish community, in particular the Orthodox community. Thank God.”

The neighborhood, he said is “perfectly located” near Century City and not far from Downtown. “It had all of the elements for growth. That is exactly what happened.” In the early days, “everybody said that you knew everybody who lived here. When you would walk on Shabbos, you knew everybody… It was ripe for development. And it did. It boomed.”

How did the rabbi and community meet? On his honeymoon, someone mentioned to him that a new Orthodox shul was beginning. “Somebody pursued, they met me — and the rest is history.”

A sunny, prosperous history it has been. There were fewer than 50 families comprising the Young Israel of Century City in 1985. Today, the figure approaches 10 times that number. How has his rabbinate evolved? He paused for a moment, calling this a “hard” question. “We all hope we mature and develop,” he said. “And we get a sensitivity for what is necessary. Have I made mistakes? A hundred percent. No question about it. But, thank God, hopefully you learn from your mistakes.”

Looking back, Muskin said he “never was aggressive about recruiting. We ran internally. The vision was to build the shul internally, from programming that would resonate into the community. That is what we became famous for. And that is what has happened.” That’s not a boast, just reporting, he said. “We became famous for our programming. People felt Young Israel of Century City was an inclusive congregation, offering the community programs that were very attractive and exciting.” He started building the shul’s programming in his second year at YICC. “We were a very little congregation” 40 years ago, he said. “We had to put ourselves on the map. How were we going to be different?” The concept of Young Israel, he explained, was that it was “a full-service shul. We would take care of our members in every way they needed.”

The rabbi and David Suissa, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Journal, were friends before his Journal days. “I asked David for a tagline to define our shul,” said the rabbi. “We were just developing a new logo. “One night we were at a community event across the street at The Mark. David said he had been to many shuls, and the sense he got at Young Israel was that ‘community happens here. You are so focused on community.’ That’s why our tagline is ‘Where Community Happens.’” he said.

Being focused on community “means it’s not just about Young Israel,” he added. “It’s about the whole community. We just had a Tisha b’Av program with the shuls in the neighborhood getting together. We have been doing this for years. That started here. I turned to my colleagues. There were colleagues who turned me down. I said ‘Why should we have Tisha b’Av at Beth Jacob, at B’nai David. Let’s, in the morning, get all of the rabbis together, get all of the shuls together, and teach kinot [a dirge or an elegy]together. Let’s have a community event. That has been going on now for 20-plus years. It started here at Young Israel of Century City. It was our idea.” Whenever there is a communal issue, Rabbi Muskin said, “our concept is, ‘let’s try doing it as a community.’ Not just Young Israel. Young Israel is one piece of it.”

It’s a strategy that’s been successful. “We were the first shul to support the eruv,” he recalled. “It was a communal issue. We put it as part of our membership dues. Anything communal. The mikveh is being developed. Overwhelmingly, the leadership is from Young Israel of Century City.”

And the leadership of the community quite often comes from Young Israel of Century City, Muskin noted. That’s “because there was a focus on much more than just ‘what’s good for Young Israel?’ That’s not my perspective. My perspective was and is much larger. We have to help the community. It resonated with my colleagues.”

When it came to Israel, the rabbi said, “right after Oct. 7, I led five different missions, one after another, to support the state of Israel. I have a responsive community, Thank God. You ask them, they respond.”

Is retirement on the horizon? “As long as you have the strength,” Rabbi Muskin said, “you keep going — as long as God gives you the ability to see things thrive, 100%.”

Fast Takes with Rabbi Muskin

Jewish Journal: Your favorite childhood memory?

Rabbi Muskin: Walking with my father, a rabbi, to shul and back, about a mile away.

J.J.: What do you do on your day off?

R.M.: I don’t have a day off. And the shul knows it.

J.J.: Your favorite Jewish food?

R.M.: I like it all.