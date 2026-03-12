Racing Back to War: Israelis Stranded Abroad Desperate to Return Home

While wealthy residents in Dubai are reportedly paying tens of thousands of dollars — in some cases up to $350,000 — to charter private jets and flee the region amid the war, Israelis stranded across the globe are doing the exact opposite, going to great lengths to return home. Some have even flown to Jordan and taken a cab to the border.

They do so fully aware of what awaits them: sirens, running to bomb shelters at all hours of the day and night and even, at times, hearing explosions nearby.

From Los Angeles to Thailand, Israelis are sitting anxiously, waiting for a notice from El Al or other airlines, hoping for a chance to board a flight back to Israel.

“A stranger might not understand it,” said Yagil Sahar, who was stranded in Los Angeles after his flight home was canceled. “Friends told me to continue my trip and enjoy it, but how can I, knowing my family is running to the Mamad and hearing sirens all day and night?”

Some travelers, eager to return home, chose not to wait for an available flight with El Al.

Naama Heineman was visiting her brother in Los Angeles for two-and-a-half weeks with two of her four children when the war broke out and their return flight to Israel was canceled.

Determined to get back home, she began searching for alternative routes. With most airlines canceling flights to Israel, there was only one option: fly to Jordan and cross the border by land.

“My husband and son were enlisted, and my father is elderly. I knew I had to get back and make sure he was okay,” Heineman said. “I called a friend who is a travel agent, and she suggested flying through Jordan and arranging for someone to meet us and escort us to the border with Israel.”

Heineman managed to book a flight on a Jordanian airline with a layover in New York and eventually landed in Amman with her two children, age 16 and 18.

“We were told to avoid speaking Hebrew and to keep a low profile,” Heineman recalled in a phone call from her home at Kibbutz Degania Bet. “There were no Israeli tourists in Jordan because of the war. The driver picked us up from the airport and took us to a hotel. We couldn’t go straight to the border because it was Ramadan and the border closed early.”

The driver, who was Druze, advised them to stay at the hotel and even brought them food. He also stayed at the same hotel to assist them and make sure they were safe. “It was all very stressful,” Heineman said. “I felt like people were looking at us suspiciously. I wouldn’t recommend doing a trip like this without someone waiting for you at the airport.”

The following morning, their driver took them to the border crossing with Israel, where they were met by someone from the kibbutz who works at the border — located not far from the community — as well as by Heineman’s husband.

Back in Israel, they were greeted by sirens and constant alerts on their phones instructing them to seek shelter. Still, Heineman does not regret her decision to return. “People told me to stay and try to enjoy the time in Los Angeles. El Al said it might take two weeks to arrange another flight,” she said. “But I couldn’t relax not knowing how my father was doing. I’m just happy to be back.”

Oksana Guriev, her husband and three children left Israel seven months ago following the first war with Iran. Her 16-year-old son, a talented jiujitsu athlete, had been accepted into an elite sports club, and her 14-year-old daughter is a soccer player.

“We initially came because of the kids and their sports opportunities,” Guriev said. “But after the first war with Iran, we also felt the need to leave for a while and just breathe. So we moved to Austin.” Living there, however, left her feeling unexpectedly disconnected. “I didn’t meet any Israelis, and suddenly I realized how much I miss Israel,” she said.

The decision to return home came even as tensions with Iran were escalating again and talk of another war intensified. Still, Guriev and her husband were not deterred. “Listen, we don’t have another country,” she said. “Despite everything, I love Israel. Suddenly we felt such pride in our country — how Israel stands strong against its enemies. I don’t think you can really understand that feeling if you’re not Israeli.”

Guriev was born in Russia and made aliyah in 2000 when she was 11.

Her original return flight to Israel was canceled after the war broke out, but the family was relieved to learn they had been booked on an El Al rescue flight scheduled to depart on March 8. “Right now we’re in New York just waiting to get on the plane home,” she said. “It’s funny — after the war with Iran we wanted to get out of there. And now I can’t wait to go back.”

Gali, a 26-year-old Israeli who asked to be identified only by her first name, set out on a four-month solo trip to South America and planned to end her travels with a few days in New York before flying home to Israel. But when the war broke out, her return flight was canceled, leaving her stranded in one of the most expensive cities in the United States.

To her rescue came Yakir Englander, senior director of IAC Gvanim and leadership education, who helped arrange a host family for her to stay with. Since the war began, Englander said 67 Israeli families have turned to him for help. “We help them with anything they need. … Sometimes they run out of medication, sometimes they need to see a doctor, and often they need a place to stay. Being stuck in cities like New York or Los Angeles can get very expensive, so we’ve connected them with families willing to host them.”

Friends and family have encouraged her to go out and enjoy the city. While she tries, she admits it isn’t easy. On Friday night she wanted to attend a Chabad dinner but hesitated, worried that something might happen amid the rise in antisemitism in New York. In a strange way, she said, she feels less afraid in Israel because the fear there is familiar. “I was in Israel during the entire war and always thought it would be better to be out of the country during a time like this,” she said. “But now that I’m out, I can’t relax or enjoy myself. I’m constantly worried about what’s happening back home.

“I’m in such a beautiful place, but some days I can’t even leave the room until the afternoon,” she said. “While it’s not fun hearing the sirens and running to the safe room back home, at least you are going through it with your family and friends. There’s strength in being together. For me, that’s less frightening than being a Jewish girl alone on the streets of New York.”