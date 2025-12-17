Menorahs Across Los Angeles Lit in Tribute to Victims of Sydney Terror Attack

On Sunday evening, the first night of Hanukkah, menorahs were lit across Los Angeles — from downtown to Beverly Hills, Pacific Palisades and the Skirball Cultural Center. Virtually every neighborhood in the city, both indoors and out, had a Menorah lighting celebration. Thousands of Jews gathered to celebrate the ancient triumph of the Jewish people over the Syrian-Greeks, dedicating the lightings to the victims of the devastating terror attack in Sydney, Australia, which had taken place only hours earlier in Bondi Beach.

In Pacific Palisades, Chabad of Pacific Palisades held a Hanukkah concert and menorah lighting at Pacific Village, with former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, the owner of Pacific Village, in attendance. Ezzi and the Zusha Band performed, and remarks were delivered by the chief of police. The menorah was lit by Jonah Platt and Dovid Lieder, the cousin of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was murdered in the Bondi Beach terror attack.

J Los Angeles (JLA) and Chabad of Miracle Mile celebrated at the Original Farmers Market. This year’s event featured a large ice sculpture menorah, which collapsed about 90 seconds before it was scheduled to be lit. Thankfully, ice carving specialist Robert van Diggele — also known as “Robert the Iceman” — quickly pivoted, using another large block of ice to create a smaller menorah. The improvised menorah was successfully lit by Joe Alexander, a 103-year-old Holocaust survivor, who sang prayers together with Rabbi Chaim Fischer of Chabad Miracle Mile. One remaining piece of the original ice sculpture was also incorporated into the ceremony.

“Our hearts and thoughts remain with the entire Jewish community in Sydney,” said David Siegel, CEO of J Los Angeles. “We dedicated our Hanukkah celebration at the Original Farmers Market to the Sydney community, as we gathered with JLA friends and many new faces to sing songs, dance, and light the menorah. In moments like this, Jewish joy feels especially powerful and serves as a reminder that fear does not define Jewish life.”