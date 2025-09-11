fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Mark Pizza and Haifa Restaurant Burglarized Again, Owners Frustrated

[additional-authors]
Picture of Ayala Or-El

Ayala Or-El

September 11, 2025

Six months after we reported on the break-in at Mark Pizza on 1708 S. Robertson Boulevard, it happened again. When owner Mark Douek arrived to open his pizzeria on Tuesday morning, he discovered that once more his shop had been broken into.

“They broke the window, stole around $200–$300, and left,” said Douek. “The insurance won’t cover the $2,000–$3,000 in damages because it’s lower than our deductible.”

Douek said he doesn’t believe it was the same criminals as last time. “This time they were Black,” he said, “but I’m not sure if they were also Black during the previous break-in.”

Not far from there, Haifa Restaurant on 8717 W Pico Blvd in Los Angeles, was also broken into that same night—by different suspects, according to surveillance cameras.

Restaurant manager Jouvani Mejia recalled this was the third time the eatery had been targeted within the past year. “They tried several times to force the front door, and when they couldn’t, one of them broke the side window and came in, followed by another guy. He had been here before—he knew exactly where he was going.”

The two men spent less than three minutes inside before fleeing. “The odd thing is, we had a couple of valuable items and they didn’t touch them,” said Mejia.

No other businesses in the area besides Mark Pizza were targeted, leading Mejia to suspect the thieves may have been focusing on Jewish-owned establishments.

When asked how he plans to protect his business from further burglaries, Douek said he intends to install more surveillance cameras, activate his alarm system, and check his mezuzah.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Confessions of a Bukharian Comedian ft. Natan Badalov

September 11, 2025

Marla and Libby are back with another episode of Schmuckboys. This week the duo start with their updates of the week. Libby shares about how her and Jack are celebrating one year of marriage. And the two talk about the exciting news of having a…

Saffron Scents: Paella Valenciana

September 11, 2025

Paella is perfect for any festive occasion or as a one pot weeknight meal. It is easy to make ahead and to reheat for stress free entertaining!

Cutting-Edge Faith on Rosh Hashanah

September 11, 2025

How can a sophisticated modern Jew integrate the pious promises of our tradition with the tragic and often painful reality of our world and our lives? Perhaps we can use these 10 days to reflect on these timeless and timely questions.

Atonement Is Good for Your Health

September 10, 2025

Your heart will thank you for making proper amends and so will your immune system. Atonement can’t change what you’ve done, but it can reduce the adverse physical effects caused by holding the guilt and regret in.

Pilgrims and the Parsha

September 10, 2025

Most striking about Bradford’s affinity for the Bible for those who hear the weekly parsha in synagogue is how Bradford drew explicitly from the Book of Deuteronomy in expressing the covenantal character of what would become, eventually, the United States.

The Unfunny Trials of Graham Linehan

September 10, 2025

Last week Linehan flew back to the U.K. to appear in court on charges related to a scrap between him and a young “transwoman” among his alleged crimes being “misgendering,” referring to his antagonist with male pronouns.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.