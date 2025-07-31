Israel on Campus Coalition Holds the Largest Pro-Israel Student Gathering in the U.S.

“Be proud of who you are. You are the Maccabees of the modern world.”

Representative Ritchie Torres, U.S. House of Representatives (NY-15), spoke these motivating words to a crowd of hundreds of pro-Israel college students on July 29 at the Israel on Campus Coalition’s 2025 National Leadership Summit (NLS). It’s the largest pro-Israel student gathering in the United States and was held over three days in Washington, D.C. July 27-29.

Torres was among a lineup of prominent speakers who were there to educate and empower the students with words of support and the knowledge and tools they need to stick up for Israel on their college campuses. With the conference taking place just a few weeks before the school year starts – and many students are going back to hostile anti-Israel, antisemitic environments on campus – the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

The theme of the event, “Turning the Tide,” conveyed the energy and urgency with which pro-Israel students, who are Jewish and not Jewish alike, are confronting campus antisemitism and fighting back with moral clarity and pride in who they are. Along with Torres, the conference featured speakers like Naftali Bennett, the former prime minister of Israel; Douglas Murray, author and political commentator; survivors of Hamas captivity Aviva and Keith Siegel; Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin (z”l); Leo Terrell, chair of the DOJ Task Force to Combat Antisemitism and senior counsel, U.S. Department of Justice; Meghan McCain, political commentator; former NBA player Metta World Peace; and former NFL player Emmanuel Acho.

The Siegels, along with Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, received standing ovations and thunderous applause when they took the stage. Aviva, who was released long before her husband – she was released 51 days into her captivity and Keith was in captivity for 484 days – spoke about how despite all the darkness, they are now grandparents and hopeful that their family will only continue to grow. Rachel touched on how even though she’s been grieving since losing her son, she hasn’t lost faith.

“I say a psalm every day for the hostages,” she told the audience. “Does it work? You bet it does.”

Jon urged the college students to loudly declare that they are Jewish and not be afraid.

“If your thing is to wear a yarmulke, or a Magen David, or a chai, or any other symbol that shows who you are and what you care about, do it,” he said. “And be proud of it.”

At the plenary and breakout sessions and workshops, students heard perspectives on topics like how to deal with antisemitism and responding to anti-Israel sentiments on campus. The workshops dealt with the anti-Israel bias in the media, how to post about Israel on social media, staying safe on campus, and learning Krav Maga.

“I am grateful to ICC for giving us this opportunity to learn from amazing professionals and peers, and to build a strong Jewish and pro-Israel community centered around shared values and commitment,” said Lishi Baker, a Columbia University student who has experienced antisemitism at his school firsthand. In April of 2024, a pro-Palestinian protestor wearing a keffiyeh kicked him in the stomach, and he was nearly burned after another protestor lit his American flag on fire.

AJ Rodriguez, a student from Oral Roberts University, said the conference empowered him: “We heard from brilliant speakers, including policymakers and activists, who offered real insight and encouragement for standing up for Israel on campus. Their words challenged and inspired me to lead with boldness and clarity. I left the summit feeling more prepared, more connected, and more hopeful than ever.”

In his impassioned session, Leo Terrell talked about why he wears a hat that says Hadar Goldin, which Hadar’s mother gave to him.

“He was a member of the IDF,” Terrell said. “In 2014, during a ceasefire, he was murdered and kidnapped and he has been in the possession of Hamas for 10 years. I met his mother and his twin brother. Hadar Goldin should never be forgotten. We have an obligation to make sure he’s returned home. A mother has a right to bury her son.”

Douglas Murray, who has made several famous media appearances defending the Jewish state, discussed the topic of his new book, “On Democracies and Death Cults: Israel and the Future of Civilization.”

“Why, in a choice between a democracy and a death cult, would you not side with a democracy?” he said. “Why, in a choice between groups like paramilitary and terrorists and others who want to attack and destroy not just Israel but everything in our civilization, why would you find it hard to pick sides?”

In their sessions, Loay Alshareef and Dalia Ziada, who are Muslims from Egypt who used to be anti-Israel, explained how they became deradicalized and their hope for more normalization among the Arab nations and Israel through the expanded Abraham Accords.

“I have changed, and I have to speak up,” said Alshareef, who went from hating Jews to becoming friends with them after spending time during college living with a Jewish family in France. “Yes, there is a price to pay. You lose opportunities but you gain more opportunities. You lose friends, but you gain more friends. God closes doors, but He opens lots of windows.”

According to Jacob Baime, CEO of ICC, just over a few years ago, the organization had its first gathering with just over 200 students. At this conference, there were more than 900 attendees, including 700-plus student leaders from 193 campuses – and a waitlist of over 300.

“We’re witnessing something profound.” – Jacob Baime, CEO of ICC

“We’re witnessing something profound,” he said. “We’ve discovered a silver lining in this challenging moment—a galvanized generation that isn’t merely standing up for what’s right but building a real movement. These students are champions of unity, coalition builders, and campus leaders who understand that the U.S.-Israel relationship isn’t about slogans—it’s about shared democratic values that will shape America’s future. ICC and our partners haven’t just met this moment; we’ve transformed it into an opportunity to empower the most prepared, connected, and determined pro-Israel student cohort in history.”

As for student Toby Jacob from the University of California, Davis, because of the conference and the ICC in general, she’s felt less isolated in this challenging time for pro-Israel students everywhere.

“Especially now, when it’s so easy to feel alone on campuses, I’m grateful to have had this opportunity to build friendships,” she said. “I’ve been able to build an incredible network of other dedicated students, helping me feel supported and connected to other young advocates. I’m excited to bring what I’ve learned back to my campus this fall.”