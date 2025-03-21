Rebuild & Renew: Pop-Up Boutique Provides Relief for Fire Victims

While the Eaton and Pacific Palisades fires may seem like old news to some, for many residents of these communities, the struggle is far from over and will likely continue for years to come. With this in mind, Courtney Mizel and her friend Erin Feniger-Maggio were inspired to open a pop-up boutique in Santa Monica.

The two Jewish friends are no strangers to philanthropy and giving back to the community, so it was a no-brainer for both of them to open the boutique and invite those affected by the fires to come and pick up clothes and some essentials.

Feniger-Maggio, whose parents lost their Montana home to a wildfire in 2020, understood firsthand the devastation of losing both a home and a lifetime of memories. When the fire hit Pacific Palisades on Jan. 7, she got on the phone with Mizel and tried to figure out how they can help.

The two quickly came up with an idea to have a place for the victims to come and get new clothes. They wanted to offer them a real shopping experience just like in any boutique and not have them go through pile of clothes in some donation hub in the hope to finding something that fits. The store is open by appointment-only to ensure the privacy of the shoppers.

“We started as a pop-up in my living room and an owner of a boutique I know asked me if I knew where she could donate eight bags of new clothing. Later that night, a friend came over and we got some clothing racks and set it up,” said Mizel.

Mizel, who serves on the board of six different charities and is involved with the Cayton Children’s Museum in Santa Monica Place mall, asked the mall if they could provide a space for the boutique.

“Within 30 minutes, they showed us five spaces and told us we could pick one — that’s how it started. I wrote about it on Facebook and was connected with a woman who was interested in doing the same thing. She delivered 13 or 14 racks of brand-new clothing, still wrapped and that’s how we started.”

In no time, the 2,500-square-foot “Rebuild and Renew” boutique was filled with clothes, including denim pieces that Feniger Maggio, a fashion designer, provided. The store quickly took shape and before long, they were open for business— the business of giving back to the community.

Speaking with The Journal, Mizel recalled how after Oct. 7, she felt a strong urge to take action and help those who had lost everything in the terror attack. This time, when a different kind of tragedy struck her own town, she seized the opportunity to assist. She started by opening her home to a few people who evacuated their Palisades home.

“I feel blessed to be able to help people in a hands-on way. I couldn’t necessarily respond the way I wanted to in October 2023, so this is gratifying on a deep level. “Rebuild & Renew” became our chance to make a tangible difference in the lives of people facing loss and uncertainty, offering them dignity and a sense of hope when they need it most.”

Two high school graduates from Milken Community School were hired, along with two additional workers, to welcome customers, who are invited to pick 10 items each week. New inventory arrives regularly through donations from clothing companies and charities.

“We are serving over 100 families every week,” said Mizel. “We are developing relationships with them. One of the things we said from the start is that it’s not only about providing a retail experience, but also a place to talk—if they want to talk. We let them take the lead.”

At first, most of the shoppers were victims of the Palisades fires; not only people who had lost their homes but also those who needed to evacuate as a result of the fires.

Many of them are struggling with insurance issues — or the lack of insurance — after their policies were canceled just months or even weeks before the fires erupted. The uncertainty of the future weighs heavily on them and the boutique offers a sense of normalcy — an opportunity to pick out new clothes, enjoy a moment of respite and perhaps open up to people who genuinely care. Some who have managed to get back on their feet even return to donate items themselves.

“We, as Jews, come from the perspective of tikkun olam — it’s our responsibility to help others,” said Mizel. “I walk around with my hostage tag and my Chai necklace and it’s important for me to subtly show that we are here to help, that we know it’s our calling.”

The store is scheduled to remain open until the end of April.

For more information, visit rebuildrenew.org