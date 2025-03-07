Unplugging with Intention on March 7-8: What’s New for 2025’s Global Day of Unplugging

For more than a decade, the Global Day of Unplugging (GDU), held this year on March 7-8, has encouraged people to step away from screens, put down their phones and engage with the world around them. What began as an offshoot of Shabbat traditions has expanded into a movement that spans beyond the Sabbath and onto multiple continents. This year’s campaign is taking a new step: unplugging with purpose.

Kim Cavallo is co-executive director of Unplug Collaborative, and Becky Tahel, head of marketing, told The Journal that this year’s GDU isn’t just about putting devices away — it’s about creating meaningful in-person connections.

“This is all about mental health,” Tahel, also the writer and director of the documentary “American Birthright,” told The Journal. “We’re responding to the U.S. Surgeon General’s call to combat this epidemic of loneliness. Tech promised us we’d be more connected, yet over 60% of young adults report feeling lonely.”

To address that, Unplug Collaborative is launching “Unplug on Purpose,” an initiative that incorporates acts of service into the unplugging experience. The idea is that engaging in real-world action — whether through community volunteering, mutual aid, or simple acts of kindness — naturally pulls people away from their screens and strengthens human connection.

“Last year, the focus was just getting people off their phones and into real-life spaces,” Tahel said. “Now we’re doubling down. We’re adding in a service piece because when you’re in service, forget the phone. You’re going to do charity, you’re going to connect, and that’s where we see the real impact of reducing loneliness.”

Cavallo said that 2025’s GDU is part of an emerging trend in how society is thinking about digital wellness.

“We have always been about no shame, no guilt,” Cavallo said. “It’s not a prescription. We’re not trying to indoctrinate people into anything. It’s just about balance. It’s going to be different for everyone.”

Since 2020, Unplug Collaborative has expanded the campaign’s reach far beyond its Jewish “sundown to sundown” origins. It has gained traction internationally, including a partnership in Nairobi, Kenya, where local organizers are addressing how smartphones have exacerbated issues like economic exploitation and youth vulnerability.

“They have some really intense problems that are being made worse by the introduction of the smartphone,” Cavallo said. “Our partners in Nairobi are using this movement to help people recognize both the benefits and risks of technology. They’re creating spaces where communities can step back and say, ‘Tech is useful, but it’s also shaping our lives in ways that can also hurt. So let’s all pay attention.”

In the U.S., the shift away from smartphones is becoming more visible among younger generations.

“You see kids in high school saying, ‘We’re not going to take it,’ and they’re switching to flip phones,” Cavallo said. “They’re saying, ‘You’ve taken over our high schools, you’ve made it so that none of us are talking to each other, and it stops here.’”

This movement has extended to college campuses, where people like Seán Killingsworth, creator of the Reconnect Movement, have led efforts to normalize digital minimalism and reclaim face-to-face connection. “It all started because he chose to have a flip phone instead of a smartphone,” Cavallo said. “Now he’s got clubs across the country based on that one choice.”

Still, the challenge remains steep. If you’re reading this digitally, how many notifications have popped up since you started? If you’re holding the Jewish Journal print edition, you’re already ahead. The competition for your attention is constant. Social media companies, gaming platforms and app developers design their products to capture attention and keep users engaged. Tahel believes that raising awareness about these tactics could help encourage more mindful unplugging.

“Some people respond to the idea of more human connection, others are motivated when they realize they’re being played,” Tahel said. “Catherine Price, the author of ‘How to Break Up with Your Phone,’ explains this so well in her book. She frames it like a toxic relationship — it’s chilling. And we’re launching a 30-day challenge with her to help people step back and reevaluate.”

Cavallo added that creating digital boundaries is essential to shifting behavior. “People get scared of the word ‘boundary,’ but it’s actually a gift,” she said. “It tells you where my line is so you can approach it.”

For some, setting digital boundaries is as simple as using a food-safe container with a timer to lock their phone away. Others rely on peer pressure — at unplugged dinners, an effective rule is that the first person to check their phone pays for the meal. Tahel and Cavallo have also seen an increase in unplugged activities designed to be immersive, such as water-based sports, hiking, or even joining yo-yo clubs — because, as Tahel put it, “You can’t text and yo-yo.”

Unplug Collaborative encourages people to use the Global Day of Unplugging as a springboard for more intentional digital habits year-round. Through initiatives like Unplugged Villages, Unplug Collab, and workplace consulting, they aim to provide resources for schools, families, and organizations looking to recalibrate their relationship with technology.

“This isn’t about shaming people,” Cavallo said. “If you even think about your relationship to technology today, you’ve already participated. It’s like Earth Day — you don’t have to give up everything, just take a moment to reflect on how you interact with the world around you.”

Five Tips for Making a Meaningful Global Day of Unplugging

1: Reframe Unplugging as a Step Toward Mental Clarity

Instead of viewing unplugging as a challenge or restriction, see it as a way to clear your mind. Becky Tahel said that distraction itself isn’t always negative — sometimes it helps people reset. “Some people need a little bit of distraction, sometimes I need to scroll a little bit so that I can get my mind off of something.” The key is deciding when and how you engage, rather than letting technology dictate your attention.

2: Try Unplugging in a Group Setting

The act of disconnecting is easier when others are doing it too. Cavallo mentioned that some of the most successful Global Day of Unplugging events involve structured group activities like book clubs, music listening sessions, or even cooking together without devices. Shared activities make it easier to break habitual phone-checking. Ever tried unlocking your phone with Hamentaschen dough and apricot on your fingers? Writing down the recipe beforehand makes the whole experience easier — and keeps you more present.

3: Experiment with Physical Barriers for Your Phone

One effective tactic, as author Neil Strauss once told me, is a food-safe container with a timer. It locks phones — or any other distraction — away for a set period, making it easier to focus. Cavallo noted that even placing your phone in another room can create enough friction to prevent habitual scrolling. Little physical changes can make unplugging feel a bit more natural.

4: Use the Day to Identify Digital Habits You Want to Change

Global Day of Unplugging can be a starting point to reflect on what habits you want to adjust. Tahel described the gradual process of cutting down on unnecessary tech use. “At first it was like, I’m just not going to work. I was on my phone, I just wasn’t doing work on my phone. Then it was like, okay, I’m just going to not be answering emails at all. Then it was like, I’m not going to be on social media. Then I was like, I’m just not going to be on my phone for one day.”

5: Recognize That You Are Not Alone in This Effort

Recognizing that others are making similar efforts can make unplugging feel more rewarding. Cavallo said the biggest takeaway from this movement is that unplugging is not just an individual act — it’s part of something larger. “You might have different practices all year round. You may be someone who plugs off, but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t do it on Global Day of Unplugging too, because you’re helping to plug into the rest of the world and give that energy that says, ‘we’re not alone.’”

Global Day of Unplugging is set for March 7. For more information on how to participate, visit Global Day of Unplugging’s website.